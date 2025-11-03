Educationist Tasks Govts To Inculcate SDGs In Education Curriculum

An educationist and Director of White Cloud Schools, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Lady Chika Agwu, has tasked the Federal and state governments to inculcate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the nation’s education curriculum.

Agwu gave the charge in Abakaliki at the weekend in an address she delivered during a summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) organised for the Young Change makers.

The summit had its theme: “Small Hands, Big Impacts – Driving the Global Goals, provides an essential learning for building innovative and global-minded citizens.

The summit was aimed at recording a significant milestone in White Cloud Schools’ ongoing mission to transform learning into action and inspire a new generation of changemakers across Nigeria and beyond.

She stressed the need for youths/students to be acquainted with the teachings of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for career re-modeling.