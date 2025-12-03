Educationist Offers Two-Year Scholarship To Rescued Kebbi, Niger Students

The Chief Executive Officer of STEM Child Care Academy Abuja and founder of the online learning platform, EduReach, Mamu Muhammad, has announced a two-year full scholarship for students recently rescued from abductions in Kebbi and Niger States, offering a lifeline to children whose education was disrupted by insecurity.

This came as Muhammad raised concerns over the worsening state of an already fragile education system, as terrorism continues to ravage schools, warning that insecurity was pushing more children out of the classroom

During an interaction with newsmen in Abuja, he said the initiative was designed to restore stability, hope, and uninterrupted learning for victims of school attacks that have forced closures and heightened fears across northern Nigeria.

According to him, the programme would grant beneficiaries access to both Nigerian and Cambridge curricula, alongside STEM courses such as robotics, coding, and artificial intelligence.

He said: “The recent abductions in Kebbi and Niger States, which forced the closure of schools in several areas, are tragedies that compound an already fragile education system.

“The abduction of schoolchildren risks swelling the ranks of out-of-school children, as these acts of terror are intended to instil fear and discourage parents from sending their children to school.”

Muhammad further disclosed that EduReach has formally notified the affected state governments of its offer and emphasised the need for collective action to support vulnerable learners.

“We have formally written to the respective state governments to extend this offer as part of our commitment to supporting the recovery and reintegration of these students into learning.”

While warning that insecurity, teacher shortages, poor infrastructure, inadequate instructional materials and harmful socio-cultural practices continue to endanger the future of millions of children, he stressed that ensuring rescued students return to a safe and supportive learning environment was crucial to preventing them from falling into the growing population of out-of-school children.

Muhammad, who cited official figures showing that only 350,000 teachers currently serve 46 million learners across basic and senior secondary schools, described the statistics as an extraordinary student-to-teacher ratio of about 130:1, compared to the global benchmark of 20:1.

He lamented that nearly half of these teachers were unqualified, as the sector continues to lose about 20 per cent of its workforce annually.

Beyond insecurity and structural deficits, he noted the additional burden of cultural and economic barriers such as early marriage, teenage pregnancy, and deepening poverty.

For rescued students in particular, he said, trauma remains a significant obstacle, saying, “Rescued children face another challenge, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which can hinder their return to learning.”

Muhammad called for coordinated action to rebuild the sector and ensure that rescued children receive the support they need to continue their education. “No child should be denied the right to safe, equitable, and quality education,” he emphasised.

Speaking further, he disclosed that the platform provides pre-recorded lessons, quizzes, assignments, personalised learning paths, and live discussion forums—tools intended to help rescued students rebuild their confidence and re-enter school successfully.

The platform also effectively recreates the school environment online, offering flexible enrolment, self-paced learning, and unlimited review of lessons as it accelerates learning, gives students an academic advantage, and helps teachers refresh their skills while reducing reliance on physical classrooms.