Educationist Canvases Literary, Arts Development In Students

The Executive Director, Grace Schools, Mrs Olatokunbo Edun, has said that students should be exposed to literature and arts, especially through African customs and values. This is intended to develop their academic capabilities and competencies.

She asserted that exposure to culture and values would, to a large extent, broaden the horizons of the students.

Edun said this as the pupils of Grace Children School held a command performance on: “This is our Chance, a play by James Ene Henshaw.

The Command performance took place recently in the School Hall. The stage performance was performed by graduating students of the school on Grace 6, as part of the graduation ceremony to honor the School administrator for their huge contributions to learning. Speaking on the production, the Head of School, Grace Children School, Dr Nike Akindayo, said that the play was an inspiring performance which reflects the values of teamwork, critical thinking, and artistic expression to be nurtured in every child.

She added that the play showcases the need to embrace change and accept the call for societal progress and transition for the greater good.Also speaking, the Executive Director of Grace Schools, Edun, said the school is poised to develop the total child through its holistic education.

Edun said that the stage play performance is one of the cardinal objectives of the school to train well-rounded students.

The book, ‘This is Our Chance’ by James Ene Henshaw, focuses on how traditional African customs and values can be reconciled with modern influences, particularly Western education, for the betterment of society. The play explored the conflict between the two forces, highlighting the potential for progress when brought together.

Edun said the command plays a performance project in the school as developing African values and norms in the children. The narrative here, according to her, is to “showcase our values to impact the lives of the students.