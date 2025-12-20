Educational Expert To Recruit Nigerians Into Foreign Universities In 2026

A United Kingdom-based Educational Consultant, Benson Adeeso, has unveiled plans to triple the admission of Nigerians into foreign universities in 2026.

Adeeso, who spoke to journalists on Saturday in Lagos, said more than 80 students were recruited into Universities abroad via his company between January 2025 and December 2025.

The Consultant noted that they are Students of universities in the United Kingdom (UK), New Zealand, Ireland, America, Canada and Switzerland.

“The projection we have for 2026 is to recruit three times more than we did in 2025. We have been able to recruit about 80 students between January and now. We have two intakes in a year – May and September.

“We actually gave admissions to these students in different countries of the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, America, Canada and Switzerland”, he said.

While touching on the importance of schooling abroad, Adeeso said the educational system is uninterrupted and certificates issued internationally recognised.

He cited the instance of some universities in the United Kingdom not trusting certificates from Nigerian Universities.

The Expert, therefore, urged the Minister of Education to ensure that the educational system is uninterrupted by any strike action and ensure that a page is taken from the playbook of universities abroad for recognised certificates internationally.

He noted that the consequences of strike action are enormous for the students, ranging from lack of concentration to discouragement from going to the University.

“Having a sound education cannot but be overemphasised. You will be able to know your left from your right if you are educated. You will be able to defend yourself, bearing in mind the rules and regulations.

“Schooling abroad is good because you can actually finish within three years. And then, if you want to return home, you can start your life or you want to stay. What is important is that you have a degree that is internationally recognised.

“Some of the Universities that I have worked with in the UK do not have confidence in the certificates we bring from Nigeria. I dont know why, but it is not for me to answer.

“I would urge the Education Minister to adopt the good practice obtainable in the UK, for example. There should be nothing like the Strike Nora demonstration.

“The consequences of strike action are enormous for the students. The Students won’t be able to graduate when they are supposed to. There will be a lack of concentration. It discourages a lot of students from going to the University.” Adeeso stated.

On the importance of education, Benson said it is a basic necessity for every person, as it guides one’s directional path and equips one with defensive skills.

The Expert advised young adults not to be discouraged from educational pursuits, assuring them pay day in and day out.

“Education is a basic necessity for every person. You will be able to know your left from your right if you are educated. You will be able to defend yourself, bearing in mind the rules and regulations.

“I would encourage every young adult out there to strive on and follow up till the end.” The Expert stated.