Educational Dev’t: Pan African Writers Confer Noble Patron Award On Afe Babalola

Legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, was on Thursday conferred with the prestigious Noble Patron of the Arts Award by the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA).

PAWA stated that the award was given to the legal icon in recognition of his contributions to education, law, and cultural development in Africa.

The Secretary-General of PAWA, Dr. Wale Okediran, who led an eight-man delegation at the conferment ceremony held at ABUAD, said the honor was in line with the association’s tradition of celebrating eminent Africans who have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavor.

PAWA is the umbrella body of national writers’ associations across Africa, with membership spanning the continent and the diaspora, including North and South America, the Caribbean, and the West Indies.

Dr. Okediran said the decision to confer the award was reached at the Association’s International Convention held at its headquarters in Ghana on September 21, 2025.

He added that the award is a testament to Afe Babalola’s longstanding commitment to the promotion of intellectual knowledge on the African continent, especially through the establishment of ABUAD, which has produced a substantial number of notable academics.

Okediran emphasized that the legal icon’s life journey—from teacher and administrator to lawyer, farmer, and educationist—demonstrates exceptional service to humanity, further justifying his selection for the award.

He said: “This award is a testimony to your long-standing commitment to the promotion of intellectual knowledge on the African continent, especially through the establishment of Afe Babalola University, which has produced a substantial number of notable academicians. It will be presented in the form of a gold-plated medallion and a PAWA certificate.”

“It is in fulfillment of this objective that we were able to identify our Baba, Aare Afe Babalola, as someone worthy of our honor and adulation. As many of us know, Aare Babalola has paid his dues, having been at various times a pupil teacher, a secondary school teacher, secondary school vice principal, university lecturer, economist, auditor, administrator, farmer, and educationist.”

“Today, he is a foremost legal icon of his generation, not only on the African continent but in the world. This self-made man, who was admitted into the Nigerian Inner Bar as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, established the law firm Afe Babalola & Co (Emmanuel Chambers) as far back as 1965. The firm is today one of the leading law firms in Nigeria.”

“Aare Babalola has capped this long meritorious service with the founding of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), an institution with a beautiful campus, first-class infrastructure, and an enviable generation of university graduates, scholars, and professionals.”

“It is for all these remarkable contributions to Nigeria and the African continent that PAWA has deemed it fit to honor this worthy son of Africa, an achiever par excellence and a veritable mentor and sage, with the Noble Patron of the Arts Award, this day, February 5, 2026.”

In his response, Aare Afe Babalola described the award as a recognition that would inspire him to continue contributing to societal development, particularly in education.

Babalola pledged to continue raising standards in quality and functional education and nurturing a new generation of leaders.

The elder statesman also urged PAWA to sustain its role as a catalyst for positive change across the continent through literature and cultural engagement.

He said: “This PAWA Award reminds me of the parable of the ten lepers in Luke 17:11–19, where only one of the cleansed ten returned to thank Jesus, and how Jesus Christ in turn made the returnee leper whole. We will continue to raise the bar of quality and functional education and nurture a new generation of leaders that will change society for the better.”

“It is equally important to say that this continental award is a catalyst that will propel me to do more in my continued efforts to make society better than I met it,” Babalola added.