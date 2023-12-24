Educational Decay: North Needs Serious Communal Efforts To Rescue The Region – Doguwa

The House of Representatives, Committee Chairman of Petroleum Upstream, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has said that the Northern Region Educational continues to decay and needs urgent community full participation if the region is to be rescued.

Alhasan Doguwa, who donated N5 Million to the Gaya/Bagauda Old Boys Association during a book launching Program, on Sunday in Kano, said now that the Federal Government has come out with more desirable educational programs, the North needs to queue in with Community participation to safeguard their Education.

He said the only way Government efforts would be supplemented is by individual Persons’ participation by contributing their widow might so that the out-of-school children syndrome would be tackled.

Alhasan Doguwa who was a Former House of Representatives Leader said today’s educational story of the North is truly a sorry one that the Government alone cannot solve, as such everyone should be committed to freeing it from its negative position.

He urges members of the Gaya/Barewa Old Boys to continue to support the younger ones in school and supplement the efforts of the Government in financing some gaps in the educational sector in our state and the Nation at large.

He reminded us that the Federal Government is up and doing in its educational support schemes like student loan schemes and some special scholarships to assist the less privileged students in the society.

Alhasan Doguwa, Commended the full participation of their members to the Annual General Meeting of Gaya/Bagauda Old Boys Association, Darul Tawhid Conference Hall.

“This has added to my belief that still we have People who truly care about the unfortunate educational standard of the North and I now know that together we shall rescue it and change the narrative”, Doguwa said.