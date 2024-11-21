Education Your Right, Not Privilege, Senate Tells Children

Share

The Senate yesterday told children to see education as their right, not a privilege. It made the declaration in commemoration of the 2024 Universal Children’s Day organized by its Committee on Women Affairs.

In their separate speeches, the legislators who spoke focused on the need for Nigerian children to make education their right and not view it as a privilege since the Universal Basic Education Act of 2004 made basic education free and compulsory.

The Committee on Women Affairs Chairman Ireti Kingibe told children from eight public schools in Abuja that attended the ceremony that they were the future of Nigeria. She said: “You are the future of this country.

There is no Nigeria without you and therefore, we must invest our energy And time and resources in making sure that you are the best version of yourselves through quality education because you are the ones who are going to ensure that Nigeria is great again.”

