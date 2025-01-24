Education Will Address Poverty, Inequality, Social Challenges, Catholic Church Tells Govt

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 International Day of Education, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has called on the Federal government to prioritise education, saying it has the capacity to address poverty, inequality and social challenges bedevilling the country.

This was contained in a message jointly signed by CSN’s Director of Church and Society, Reverend Father Peter Audu, the Director of Social Communications Reverend Father Michael Umoh and the Secretary-General, Reverend Father Michael Banjo.

While urging the government to adopt bold strategies in revitalising the nation’s education sector, the Clerics maintained that sustainable national development hinges on robust investments in education and the creation of policies that foster inclusivity and accessibility for all citizens.

They urged the government to strengthen public schools, prioritise teacher training, and enhance funding to ensure that every child receives quality education.

Commenting on the importance and impact of collaboration, the Church encouraged private stakeholders, Civil Society, and faith-based organisations to synergise in transforming the education system into a beacon of hope for the next generation.

Share

Please follow and like us: