Education, The Nwifuru Example

In a few months’ time millions of Nigerian families will once again be scrambling to find money to pay third term school fees. Of course while some of the fees will undoubtedly be manageable, however, some will be quite hefty putting additional pressure on parents especially in this tough economy.

However, not too long ago the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, hugged the news headlines following his submissions on the outrageous amount spent by parents on the education of their wards in the country.

Although a man of means, Nwifuru surprisingly announced that all five of his children attend schools in the South-Eastern part of the country with their tuition not exceeding N35, 000 each. In Fourth Republic Nigeria, this sounded stranger than fiction.

However, the governor is not known to be a story teller. He went further to state that while he struggled to pay his children’s fees, some commissioners in his cabinet were comfortably spending N2 million per term to keep their children in school.

This tells the story of Nigeria. Many of those who have found themselves in positions of authority attended public schools and could compete favourably with students outside the country. It is hard to swallow that these same people ran the system aground, creating space for expensive private schools.

While public schools have continued to be relegated by those who should make them attractive, most parents are compelled to look elsewhere to give their children better alternatives. This development has further deepened the crisis. Attending private schools has become a status symbol.

It is strange that Nwifuru, who spent 12 years as a member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and was Speaker for eight of those long years, did not enrol his children in some of these highbrow private institutions.

This is quite remarkable and says so much about the governor who has decided to live a modest life. His office exposes him to a lot of free money that could be spent frivolously.

It takes a great man to think straight in a society that worships money, especially illgotten wealth. Nwifuru has decided to change the narrative by equipping public schools to higher standards.

By doing so, the people of Ebonyi State will have no reason to break banks for the simple reason of sending their children to school. This will also check corruption.

Any public servant who has the means to send his children to million naira schools must either be minting or stealing money. In other words, many of them are living beyond their means. It is criminal for a government worker to use state funds to train his children in private schools while public schools remain pathetically neglected.

In the past, public schools in Nigeria competed with the best anywhere in the world. Standards were so good that teachers from different parts of the globe flooded the country.

Back in the day, a Mr. Brough, from the United Kingdom taught physics at Government Secondary School, Owerri, where he lived comfortably with his wife.

At the same time, in the same school, one could find Mr. Malik, a retired Pakistan Air Force officer who brought his entire family and had his son as one of the students.

There was the Filipino, Miss Subala and Mrs Benjamin, an Indian. Some Nigerians brought their foreign wives home. One of them, Mrs Rene Egu, spent quite some time in the town even after retirement.

In the 70s we had a Mr. Puel, a Briton, who taught English Language for many years at Tai Sholarin’s famous Mayflower Secondary School, Ikenne in Ogun State. The universities were also highly rated and welcomed many expatriate lecturers.

The University of Benin, for instance, had names like Prof. Francis Agbodeka and Dr. Acheampong from Ghana, Dr. Narasidi Sil, an Indian American and the Sierra Leonean, Dr. Abdoulaye Ousmane.

Curiously, Nwifuru who did not have the opportunity of being taught by foreign teachers as a pupil, student or undergraduate, has resolved to put education in Ebonyi on the same pedestal with what is obtainable anywhere in the world. The governor, a late starter, began primary education at 16 years, in 1991, attending Community School, Oferekpe, Agbaja.

After many years, he got into Community Secondary School, Nwofe, Agbaja. Combining education with farming, the man ended up with a degree in Building Technology, at the Ebonyi State University. Nwifuru did not finish it at home. He ventured abroad for post graduate studies at Salford University in Manchester, England.

The reward was a Master degree in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management. Some state governors, who attended well managed public schools at home, prefer to send their children overseas instead of fixing the schools in their states. Nwifuru who did not enjoy that privilege is about to do something different. He will fix all public schools in Ebonyi and keep his children in Nigerian schools.

This kind of governor deserves commendations. Nwifuru’s children will mingle with the children of the pepper retailer at Ogbete Market and eat with the wards of the farmer from Ekoli Edda. There is no better way to feel the pulse of your people than through what they tell your children.

