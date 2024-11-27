Education, Technology Experts Discuss Tech-Based Solution To Street To School Menace In Nigeria 

Share

Education and Technology Experts have discussed a technology based solution to Street to School menace in Nigeria at the Out-of-school children’s summit organised by a Non-Governmental Organisation, IA-Foundation on Tuesday in Lagos.

The Director-General, DAWN Commission, Seye Oyeleye said education is not just a sector and that the backbone of the sector is what is given to citizenry.

Oyeleye lamented that education is grossly underfunded and that the education sector needs to be funded properly while noting that the problem of out-of-school children would continue if the issue of finance not addressed.

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Adefisayo Folashade said the country is good at writing policies but deficient in implementation.

She, therefore, suggested a multidimensional approach accommodating all stakeholders.

According to her, facilities are actually underutilized in Nigeria and that it is not enough to take children out of school but giving them quality education.

Dr Aderonke Kujore emphasized the need to make sure that a good number of students have digital skills.

While noting that the urgency is due to Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Aderonke said there will be a problem if the children cannot tell a difference between AI and actual human.

The Chief Executive Officer, Edmark Consult, Mrs Yinka Ogunde noted that there are many issues responsible for out-of-school children; Hence, the need for a correct strategy.

Ogunde explained that some policies that policy makers make need to be recreated, saying that policy makers need to have same face with the stakeholders

Speaking on the Unintended Consequences of technology, A Cybersecurity Expert, Wale Sangosanya emphasized the need to protect the young learners.

He said there is need to identify the risks when putting technologies before the learners, saying inappropriate content should be looked at and protection of sensitive data.

The Chairman of IA-Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Mr. Oladiran Famakinwa said no child should have to choose between survival and education.

Oladiran reminded Nigerians of the transformative power of education, sharing how timely intervention can completely change a child’s trajectory, just like it did for his own father.

In her opening remarks, The Founder, Mrs Ronke Adeagbo said the problem of high rate of out-of-school children has stayed too long in Nigeria and the consequences are beginning to surface.

According to her, the neglected, uneducated children of yesterday have become today’s prostitutes, rapists, armed robbers, kidnappers, fraudsters, cultists, murderers and bandits.

She stated that the price for neglecting these children on the street is more costly than we can imagine.

The Founder, therefore, noted that the foundation remain committed to reducing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Laura Ede urged everyone to become part of the solution by sponsoring a child’s education, contribute to the programs or partner to reach more communities.

She concluded that collaboration can turn the stories of those left behind into stories of hope, achievement and success.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event, lent her support for the organisation in catering for out-of-school children in the country.

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-school children Education, Dr. Idris Sani, who attended via zoom, also lauded the activities of the NGO in reducing out-of-school children in the country.

