Education Surest Path Out Of Poverty, Says Ashafa

To mark his birthday, the founder of the BTA Education Fund, Tosin Ashafa, has paid the school fees of 100 public school students in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The gesture, inspired by President Bola Tinubu’s National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), targets academically outstanding but financially challenged students, selected based on recommendations from community leaders.

Ashafa said the initiative was both a personal celebration and a contribution to national education efforts.

“Education remains the surest pathway to lifting families out of poverty. President Tinubu’s NELFUND has shown the transformative power of removing financial barriers to learning. This birthday, I wanted to replicate that impact on a local scale, ensuring 100 children in Kosofe can focus on their studies,” he said.

Hon. Martins Anna Abiodun, a political leader in Kosofe, praised the intervention as proof that citizens can meaningfully support public policy goals.

“What Tosin Ashafa has done shows you don’t need to hold public office to make a difference. By taking inspiration from NELFUND and applying it here, he is investing in the future of our community,” he said, urging more individuals to support similar causes.

Parents of the beneficiaries described the intervention as timely relief, especially as schools resume.

Since its establishment in 2021, the BTA Education Fund has supported over 2,150 students through scholarships, fee payments, provision of learning materials, and mentorship programmes.