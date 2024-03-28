Education Sector: Senate Moves To Tackle Challenges

CHUKWU DAVID reports on the recent resolve by the Senate to take legislative steps towards addressing some fundamental challenges frustrating education of Nigerian children

There is no gainsaying that education is the bedrock of development of any kind in human societies. Any country its citizens are dominantly illiterates will obviously be backwards in all facets of development as education is one of the major factors that make the big difference between developed and undeveloped countries across the world. This is why advanced nations of the world don’t joke with education. They embark on all sorts of programmes to ensure that their citizens embrace proper education.

In Nigeria, the level of illiteracy is very high because many people are yet to appreciate the importance of education and the need to invest all that is required to get their children and wards educated in order to drastically reduce illiteracy rate in the country. Even the government and governmental institutions are yet to fully demonstrate deliberate and maximum consciousness towards the education of Nigerian children. This explains why avoidable or surmountable forces are allowed to adversely affect the education of the Nigerian child.

However, the Senate has shown concerns over some menacing problems facing some children in the country, especially the ones hindering formal education in the nation’s education institutions, which have apparently led to high rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria at present. A 2022 report of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), estimated that there were 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, a figure that gives sleepless nights to every responsible government.

Apparently worried by the growing number of out-of-school children and the menacing vices of the situation in the country, the Senate, on Wednesday last week, resolved to help tackle the problem headlong through a motion and a bill to that effect. Accordingly, to make this goal a reality, the red chamber mandated its Committee on Education (Basic & Secondary) to engage the Federal Ministry of Education to pay special attention to the issue of out-of-school children, with the ultimate objective of drastically reducing the number.

The Senate made the resolution, following a motion by Senator Adebule Idiat Oluranti (APC, Lagos West), titled: “Compelling need to tackle the challenge of out-of-school children in Nigeria,” which was considered and adopted during plenary session last week Wednesday. While adopting the motion, the upper chamber also urged the Ministry of Education, its related parastatals and agencies such as the Universal Basie Education stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations to severally and jointly bring up new strategy to effectively deal with out-of-school children problem.

The lawmakers, who were concerned and apparently embarrassed by the magnitude of the number of out-of-school children, also asked the Ministry of Education to rekindle the national consciousness through sensitization and advocacy on the importance of education to the growth and development of the country and the benefits of having majority educated population. Moreover, the red chamber urged the Ministry of Education and relevant agencies to set a time limit of two years for the diligent implementation of the UBE Act as stipulated in section 2(2).

It also urged government at all levels to implement targeted intervention programmes that will address all the factors militating against free access to quality and basic education particularly, multidimensional poverty and insecurity. The lawmakers equally urged the judiciary in the 36 states of the federation to take steps towards setting up mobile courts for the enforcement of the UBE Act.

The motion

Presenting the motion, Senator Adebule, noted that the issue of out-of-school children has become worrisome, given UNESCO’s 2022 report. According to her, the report revealed that about 20 million Nigerian children were out-of-school, which represents 10 percent of the estimated Nigerian population of 200 million people and also represents the highest number of out-of-school children in any country globally.

The lawmaker also noted that though the Ministry of Education disputed the figure, but it was generally agreed that whatever the real figures, the issue of out-of-school children had become an albatross on the neck of the Nigerian state that must be dealt with as a matter of urgency, noting that the social impacts of having about 20 million out-of-school children on the Nigerian state would cut across many areas.

Out-of-school children

Supporting the motion, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, said that it is imperative for the problem to be front ally addressed because out-of-school children are tools for terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country, particularly in Northern Nigeria. His words: “I commend Senator Idiat Adebule for moving this motion; bringing it forward at this point is a big a service to our nation.

Education is said to be the bedrock of every society; it is a pillar upon which every human being begins his or her life. It is something that is very important, a sine qua non to having a good life. An uneducated person does not hear and nor see because he cannot separate the right from the left. We have a problem in this country even though the problem is more pronounced in some states than others. Of course, the states of Yobe, Borno, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna, and so many of the states in the northern part of Nigeria are the ones that are really facing this big national calamity. “What do we need to do? We need to collectively put our efforts together to find a solution to this menace. Therefore, we need to collectively at the individual level, local and state governments, the federal government, high network individuals, cooperate bodies, we all need to come collectively together to make sure we find a solution to this problem.

There are also issues to do with those who bear children and don’t try to find ways of taking care of them, catering for them, you make sure that at any point in time that your children should be catered for. “You should plan for them, think of the way to educate them and make sure you look after them properly as prescribed by God. Thank God we have people of faith in this country, Muslims and Christians. These two main religions prescribe that you must take care of your child.

Your child is someone that God has given to you to hold on His behalf, therefore, his shelter, clothing, education, his total wellbeing rest on you. “Therefore, at individual levels, we must put this down to our parents; all the parents in Nigeria, take care of your child before we move to the authorities. The authorities of course, it has been emphasized in several meetings, fora and conferences, that we should do all within our powers to make sure we surmount this national calamity.” Other senators, who contributed to the debate, spoke in favour of the motion and all the prayers made by the sponsor were adopted by the Senate.

Amended Student Loan Bill

In a related development and as part of its effort to help children’s education in Nigeria, the Senate, also on Wednesday last week, passed the amended Students’ Loan Bill forwarded to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu. The bill was titled “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2023 and Enact the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Bill, 2024 to Establish the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a Body Corporate to Receive, Manage and Invest Funds to Provide Loans to Nigerians for Higher Education, Vocational Training and Skills Acquisition and for Related Matters.”

Changes were introduced to the new bill including “the establishment of the NELFUND as a body corporate that that can sue and be sued in its name and has the power to acquire, hold, and dispose of movable and immovable property for the purpose of its functions.” The proposal aims to ensure that the Fund can legally enter contracts, including loan agreements and may also initiate action to ensure repayment by beneficiaries. The bill is also designed to also empower the Fund to provide loans to qualified Nigerians for tuition, fees, charges and upkeep during their studies in approved tertiary education institutions and vocational and skills acquisition institutions in Nigeria.

It further empowers the Fund to build, operate, and maintain a diversified pool of funds to provide loans to qualified applicants and ensure access to higher education, vocational training, and skills acquisition. Moreover, members of the board are drawn from the relevant ministries, regulatory bodies and participating agencies as well as representatives of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, students of tertiary institutions and the organised private sector.

It also properly defines the resource structure of the Fund by amongst other things, establishing the General Reserve Fund into which shall be paid one per cent of all taxes, levies and duties collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service and accruing to the benefit of the Federal Government of Nigeria. The new bill also indicates that this is from where the Fund shall pay amounts payable as loans to qualified applicants for tuition, fees, charges and upkeep as well as the Fund’s operational expenses and such expenditures necessary to attaining the Fund’s objectives and functions.