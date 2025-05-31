Education Sector: Foreign Investors Target Nigerian Market At SCOFEX

Share

The Nigerian education sector has received a big boost as foreign investors and international brands showed strong interest in the country’s market at the School, Stationery and Office Equipment Expo (SCOFEX) 2025.

The three-day event, held at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together exhibitors from 16 countries and brands from more than 30.

SCOFEX Nigeria 2025 is the first time the global exhibition is being held in Nigeria. It was organised by Tecburg Private Limited and focused on school supplies, office materials, art and craft tools, books, computers, furniture, and many other education-related items.

Visitors from across Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries attended the expo to explore new products and business opportunities.

Foreign companies that came to the event said they were excited about the Nigerian market and are ready to invest in the country. Anil Singh, a representative from Domes, a leading stationery brand from India, said Nigeria has great potential.

“Nigeria reminds us a lot of India. The people are young and energetic, and they want good-quality products at affordable prices. That’s exactly what we offer,” Singh said. “We are looking for local business partners and want to start operations here soon.”

Domes produces pencils, erasers, crayons, colouring materials, and many other items used in schools and offices. Singh added that his company hopes to start manufacturing in Nigeria in the future, which will create jobs and make products more affordable for local customers.

Another major brand, Nataraj, also showed interest in expanding its business in Nigeria. Dinesh Chawla from Hindustan Pencils, the makers of Nataraj, said the expo was a great chance to meet Nigerian customers and understand what they need.

“This event gave us direct access to schools, traders, and professionals. We now know more about how people use our products and what improvements we can make to serve them better,” he said.

A French exhibitor based in Hong Kong said his team already supplies products to Nigeria but wants to grow further. “This expo allowed us to meet serious Nigerian distributors. We are ready to work with them and bring more products into the country,” he said.

According to the organisers, the goal of SCOFEX is not just to sell products, but to build long-term partnerships that will help improve the quality of education in Africa. Ashish Jain, CEO of Tecburg, said the event is about creating better supply systems for school and office items across the continent.

“In many African countries, including Nigeria, people often buy low-quality stationery at high prices. We want to change that. SCOFEX connects African markets directly with top international brands. This means better products, lower prices, and more job opportunities,” Jain said.

He added that some companies are already planning to start manufacturing in Nigeria. This will not only reduce import costs but also create jobs, transfer skills, and support the local economy.

Ngozi Adindu, the project coordinator, said the Lagos edition of SCOFEX is part of a bigger plan to grow the expo in West Africa. She said the event attracted visitors and buyers from other countries in the region, including Ghana, Togo, and the Benin Republic.

“The expo focused on everything related to schools and offices—from notebooks and pens to tech gadgets and furniture. It also featured talks, presentations, and business meetings that will help companies understand the market better and find partners to grow with,” she said.

Many Nigerian startups and entrepreneurs also took part in the expo. They had the chance to meet global manufacturers and discuss ways to bring new products into the market or produce them locally.

Top brands like Domes, Nataraj, Beifa, Vista, Kaagaz, Flexoffice, and others praised the organisers for putting together a professional and impactful event.

