Education Sector: Agenda for minister

Against the lull in the education sector that is characterized and bogged down with challenges over the years, key stakeholders and major players in the nation’s education sector have stressed the need for proactive strategies and innovative approach, if the ailing sector is to be rescued from its imminent collapse.

Challenges

Appraising the performance index of the sector in the last eight years, given the myriad of problems confronting the system, particularly in the areas of insecurity challenges; shortage of quality teachers; rising number of out-of-school children, which according to UNICEF stands at over 20 million children; inadequate funding; unpaid arrears of several months of workers’ salaries by some state governments; dilapidated school structures; unpaid arrears of pension and gratuity, stakeholders expressed worry that the education sector is still a far cry.

Other challenges that hitherto resulted in the very low performance and necessitated the poor state of the education sector, include incessant strikes by university staff unions following unresolved issues, ranging from the forceful adoption of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) payment platform in tertiary institution as rejected by the unions; non-implementation of the various agreements reached with the unions – ASUU, SSANU, NASU, ASUP, COEASU, among other unions.

The challenges also include “illegal dissolution of Governing Councils in federal polytechnics, review of scheme of service, degree/HND dichotomy and the certification question in the polytechnic system …. Piqued by the sloppy state of the education sector following the poor performance of the immediate past Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu in the last eight years, education pundits said the new Minister has a lot of hurdles to scale to reposition the education sector.

The President, Bola Tinubu, had last week while allotting portfolios to the ministers designate, named Prof Tahir Mamman, as the Minister of Education and Mr. Yusuf Sunumu as the Minister of State to take over the mantle of leadership of the nation’s core sector. Born in 1954, Mamman, a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and educational administrator, is a former Director-General of the Nigeria Law School from 2005 to 2013, and until his appointment, he was the Vice-Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja. But, with Mamman’s credentials and pedigree, stakeholders are divided over their expectations from the new Minister.

While some stakeholders expressed optimism about Mamman’s ability and capacity to fix the rot in the sector, given his credentials; some are cautious and curious, saying Nigerians should not be so hopeful, if previous performance and antecedents of former Ministers despite the credentials they paraded is anything to go by in view of the floppiness of the sector, and the Nigerian factor in play.

Agenda

Despite the sectoral challenges, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), in its evaluation and expectations expressed delight over the appointment of Prof Tahir Mamman as Minister of Education, saying his appointment by President Tinubu is expected to herald a new dawn for the ministry, and indeed the nation’s education sector. The National President of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, said the union did not only expect the ministers – Mamman and the Minister of State, Yusuf Sunumu to hit the ground running, but are also challenged to bring about rapid transformation in the sector.

“Looking through the profile of Prof. Mamman, we are encouraged in learning that he is and has been in the sector, criss-crossing from public sector as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School to the private sector, where he served as Vice-Chancellor of Baze University,” Ezeibe stated. Based on the Minister’s pedigree, the implication is that ASUP expects that he is properly versed in the issues in the education sector particularly tertiary education, and therefore the union’s expectation is that legal frameworks would be strengthened and favourable policies enacted to ensure appropriate supervision and regulation of tertiary institutions in the country. Besides, ASUP tasked the Minister on the issues of industrial dispute which has over the years seriously undermined the stability of tertiary institutions that these would be addressed progressively.

The issues, according to the union, include wage structure particularly in view of current economic realities, the illegal dissolution of governing councils in federal polytechnics, scheme of service review, the degree/ HND dichotomy and the certification question in the polytechnic system, among others. “We expect that these issues will receive urgent attention as they border on stability of the sector,” the union stressed. In view of the rot in the system and the urgent need to fix it, a don at the Lagos State University (LASU) and former Dean, School of Transport and Logistics, Prof Samuel Odewumi, said stakeholders are waiting to see what the Minister is going to put on the table.

He noted that having been in the system as education administrator, it is the expectation of Nigerians and other stakeholders that the Minister would perform, even as he stated that there are certain issues that the Minister is expected to address in his tenure. These, the don listed to include the return or re-introduction of HSC to the secondary school system as a major one in order to create a buffer between secondary education and tertiary institutions in terms of providing maturation level for many youngsters that are graduating from secondary school below 16 years of age, which is the statutory age for entrance into public universities.

Secondly, Odewumi said the Minister should as a matter of urgent consideration ensure quality assurance in the secondary school system, while he should also facilitate the return of well-coordinated and funded active sports in both the secondary and the university system. “It is not only for talent hunt, but also to redirect the energy of the youths away from negativity such as drugs and licentiousness,” Odewumi said, and insisted that Prof Mamman and his co-travelers should also ensure successful implementation of the newly introduced student loan not only for students in public tertiary institutions, but also for their peers in the private institutions due to the high school fees. Meanwhile, the Chairman of University of Lagos (UNILAG) Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Kayode Adebayo, said stakeholders should be hopeful about the appointment of Prof Mamman, at least for now, given the credentials and antecedents of the new Minister of Education, being a seasoned academic and administrator.

Adebayo, therefore, stated that much is expected of him and the Minister of State, stressing that stakeholders, and particularly the union should keep their fingers crossed for now. Speaking on expectations from the Minister, the university senior workers, under their umbrella group, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), explained that the expectation of the association is that since an experienced hand has been appointed as the Minister of Education, this time, there should be a tangible turnaround in the sector. According to the National Vice President, South-West Zone of the association, Mr. Abdussobur Salaam, with the appointment of Prof Mamman, SSANU expects that the Minister fully understands the challenges and problems of education in Nigeria, and should therefore swing into action towards resolving them.

SSANU, therefore, in its agenda setting, stated that addressing the challenges should not be limited to industrial issues alone, but must begin with paying proper attention and focus to the objective of the education system. This, he further noted, had become expedient since the major challenge facing the education system is that the government has not clearly demonstrated the right understanding of the purpose and objective of the critical role of education to nation building. If the purpose and objectives of education had been understood by the government, agencies and officials, most of the problems besetting the system would have been resolved and tackled, especially that of neglect and poor funding.

In its agenda for the new Minister, SSANU said: “We expect that Prof Mamman should bring to bear his expertise as an educationist, administrator, and, more significantly, a lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to resolve the issues surrounding the abuse of the Nigerian University System (NUS) by the government at all levels, especially in the areas such as the introduction of IPPIS as mode of payment of salary of university staff, the usurpation of the powers of Governing Councils by the office of the Head of Service (HoS), the non-implementation of previous agreements and the various Memoranda of Action (MoA) and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Federal Government by the university staff unions, the renegotiation of the SSANU/FGN 2009 Agreements, among others. Salaam, who insisted that quite a number of these unresolved issues had been at the front burner of SSANU agitations in the last few years, however, said that “we believe that the appointment of Prof Mamman is a round peg in a round hole, but that it would therefore be utterly disappointing if the Minister fails in the task.”

This was as the National Association of Proprietors of Private School (NAPSS), said Prof Mamman, being a seasoned administrator and a former ViceChancellor of Baze University, is well qualified to hold the position as Minister of Education. Its National President, Chief Yomi Otubela, told New Telegraph, that he has no doubt in his mind that the Minister, being a technocrat, would move the education sector forward and reposition it to enviable heights. As key stakeholders in the sector, he said that the expectations for the Minister are high, but not limited. While setting an agenda for the Minister, Otubela said firstly Prof Mamman should hold critical meetings with the education stakeholders, as an imperative to keep him abreast of the challenges in the sector, saying that such meetings have become necessary to proffer appropriate solutions to the challenges ravaging the sector over the years. Similarly, NAPPS President, insisted that policy formulation and implementation must take cognizance of the inputs of various education stakeholders, even as he added that the Minister should set the stage for periodic reviews of policies as such reviews are needed to ensure that they meet and achieve their objectives as expected.

Curiously, he condemned the continuous increase in the number of out-of-school children in the country, which according to him, has reached an alarming state and needed to be adequately addressed by the Minister. NAPSS further stated: “We expect the Minister to look into the issue of the establishment of the Education Bank by helping to push for a proposal to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for a concessionary interest loan to education institutions to alleviate the challenges of funding faced by private schools owners, who are left with no choice but to obtain loans at high interest rates from commercial banks. “The high interest on loans has become unbearable for school owners as private schools are not to be viewed as commercial ventures given the peculiarities of private education investments.”

More importantly, the NAPPS President noted that stakeholders expect the Minister to push for the inclusion of the private education sector in the various Federal Government’s palliative programmes in order to support private school workers. “The issue of multiple taxation by the Federal Government and states should be looked into for possible harmonisation in the education sector,” Otubela added. Meanwhile, a retired don from University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Ademola Dasylva, said though looking at the impeccable credentials and Curriculum Vitae of the new Minister, the betrayed hope of Nigerians by the political class in the past, Prof Mamman and Mr. Yusuf have to work to prove such pessimism wrong. Expressing views about the new helmsman in the ministry, the retired don explained that the new minister could be described as a swinging pendulum, whose mood and action could be as dicey and unpredictable as “could-be, could be.” Dasylva stated: “As a thoroughbred academic that rose to the rank of a Professor of Law, which I guess is fine, and in a saner clime that is a round peg in a round hole; a person who has his own mind, and knows what a country’s education entails, and can possibly be in determining and defining its direction to genuine greatness among the comity of nations.” According to him, as world-class scholar, and a Vice-Chancellor, who probably has seen it all, it is quite natural that Prof Mamman should be in a better position to appreciate, as well as educate his new principals (President Tinubu) better on the thematic areas that ideologically foreground the ASUU sacrificial struggles, in particular, from 2009 to date, and which had already been captured in the FG/ASUU agreements should be addressed.

Dasylva, a Professor of Literature and African Poetry, and one time Dean of Faculty of Arts, listed some of these issues to include making university education accessible to, and affordable for every Nigerian child regardless of the sociopolitical and economic status of their parents; improved funding of public universities that must translate into better learning and teaching environments; provision of upgraded and smart lecture rooms; well-equipped laboratories and the libraries; as well as earmarking commensurate incentives and remuneration for cutting-edge research in the universities; actualisation of the semi-autonomy of the university system, among others. As part of stakeholders’ expectations, Dasylva insisted that the new Minister should set in motion immediately the process of an upward review, since 2009 to 2023 of the pay package for academic staff; should realise that workers have the rights under the national and international Labour Law, and that having fulfilled all righteousness could embark on a lawful and justifiable strike, wherein it is an action prompted by the employers’ failure to fulfill their part of a voluntarily cosigned agreements to which both parties are obligated.

To him, it is a brazen breach of the subsisting law of contract to withhold the salaries of the workers on account of an industrial action that was caused by the employers’ deliberate and wilful negligence, as this constitutes an unpardonable infringement and a breach on the part of the law. He said the withheld eightmonth salary of the ASUU members on account of a legitimate strike should be released forthwith, saying since Prof Mamman could not claim to be oblivious of all the Adamu Adamu cum-Nigige shenanigans of the past administration, it will be morally right and legally appropriate for him, as soon as he assumes office, to call for the immediate release of the withheld eight-month salaries of the lecturers. He also called on the Minister to convene an urgent meeting with the ASUU National Executive Council for a brief deliberation and consideration for a speedy implementation of the Late Professor Briggs’s Report, considered to be a near-perfect consensus that both ASUU and Federal Government could reach in recent years.

Again, he urged the new Minister, saying if he is prepared to reposition the university system, should check the excesses of the National Universities Commission (NUC) before further damage is inflicted upon the university system particularly in the areas of academic programmes and curricula design. “There is no use making all universities in Nigeria look alike and the same by making them run the same programmes or use the same course codes and titles, among other things. Therefore, it is suggested that there be a full restoration of the semi-autonomy which had existed in the past. First is the CCMAS by reverting to the university 70 per cent and NUC 30 per cent, which was the original template,” he stated.