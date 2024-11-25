Education Secs Urged To Exhibit Skills For Improved Service Delivery

Share

The 23 Education Secretaries of Sokoto State have been urged to apply the knowledge and skills they acquired during a national training workshop.

The workshop, organized for 186 Education Secretaries from the seven North West States, aimed to promote education development.

Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal, Executive Chairman of the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board, gave the advice while receiving Education Secretaries from Kaduna State after the 5-day training workshop.

A statement issued by Murtala Muhammad Danladi Tsamaye, PRO SUBEB, stated that Nagwari Tambuwal further emphasized that the Board will continue to focus on improving factors that directly impact quality education delivery, including teachers’ quality, schools environment, instructional materials, efficient governance, and skilled supervisors.

