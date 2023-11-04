Education, Powerful Weapon Against Ignorance, Injustice –UNAN

The United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNAN), a civil society arm of the United Nations, has identified education as a critical tool to combat ignorance, prejudice, and injustice for impact in Nigerian communities and abroad. The Association made the call in a statement in Lagos in commemoration of the 78th UN Day at the International School, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos.

UNAN’s President, Joan Agha, said in the statement that her Association organised the forum to create awareness among youths on what the United Nations Day is all about. Agha noted that education empowers individuals to make a positive impact on the communities and world at large.

According to the UNAN boss, students have crucial roles to play in the actualisation of the UN principles, values, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), even as she tasked them with the responsibility. She said: “Today, we gather to reflect on the theme of this year’s United Nations Day: ‘Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All.’

“Dignity, freedom, and justice are not just words; they are the cornerstones of a better world that we all strive to build. “As students, you play a pivotal role in the realisation of these principles. Your generation holds the key to shaping the future, ensuring that dignity, freedom, and justice are not mere aspirations but everyday realities for all.

“Education is a powerful tool to combat ignorance, prejudice, and injustice. It empowers you to make a positive impact on your communities and the world at large. “So, as you reflect on the importance of Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All, consider how you can contribute to these ideals in your own lives.

“Whether through community service, advocacy, or simply by being an empathetic and responsible global citizen, each of you has the potential to make a difference.