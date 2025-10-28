Education: Not Yet Uhuru 60 Yrs After Independence

…as stakeholders divided over growth, performance rate

There’s need for 20-yr holistic education vision to move sector forward -Don

The purpose of education is not being served – Kolawole

MIXED-GRILL Education stakeholders are divided in their assessment of the sector in the last 65 years. While some stakeholders have criticised the sector’s low pace development, others are optimistic that if the ongoing sectoral reforms are sustained, the sector will be set on the path of reckoning. KAYODE OLANREWAJU writes

Issues

More reactions have continued to trail the low performance of Nigeria’s education sector, given the numerous unresolved challenges confronting the critical sector, 65 years after Independence. Stakeholders, especially education pundits are worried that the series of policies, programmes and initiatives introduced by successive government in the last six and half decades to support education development and boost industrial growth, as well as placed the country on the path of socio-economic and technological emancipation, have failed to yield the desired results.

And, consequently, there seems to be no respite yet for the sector given the present indicator of various challenges typified by policy inconsistency, defective implementation strategies, lack of the right policy environment and political will on the part of the government at all levels constraining the sector.

Today, according to stakeholders, 65-years after the sector is handicapped by various crises ranging from low quality or standard, shortage of quality teachers, lack of capacity training and availability of qualified teachers to match the broad-based curriculum; faulty implementation of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET); disconnect between the subjects taught in schools and labour market need.

Inadequate and obsolete research equipment and facilities in universities, lack of functional libraries, poor ICT infrastructure, incessant strikes by university staff unions, insecurity challenges, shortage of classrooms, high rate of out-of-school children, dilapidated school structures, lack of toilet facilities in most schools, among others, are several encumbrances that beleaguered the ailing sector.

It is worrisome that despite some consistent efforts and investments by the government to fix the sector, what Nigeria’s education over the years has continued to witness is that the practical realisation of these ambitious goals is still being challenged due to the government’s uncoordinated approach, especially at the level of implementation. This challenge has in fact remained a major clog in the wheel of growth and development of the nation’s education sector, despite the resources and energy invested by the government to fix the sector.

Unfortunately, policy shifts and obdurate implementation strategies characterised by political concerns, inconsistent policy direction, inadequate funding, as well as problems of infrastructure deficiency, pitiable teachers’ salary and low morale have persistently setback education growth. Piqued by the failure of the sector to meet expected standards or achieve the desired goals, stakeholders described the last 65 years as a mixed grill of discontentment and failure.

However, it is regrettable today, many Nigerian children, especially in several underserved communities across the federation not only lack ICT facilities and knowledge, but many of them are learning under trees, makeshift structures, and sit on bare floors in dust-infested classes with few or unqualified teachers due to lack of facilities.

It is urgently necessary to have a national summit on the state of education in Nigeria since 1960

With lack of necessary facilities and instructional materials in schools to deliver quality education, learning in most cases, has become unattractive and hellish to the children.

The university lecturers, under their umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and their non-teaching staff unions are threatening job boycott over non-implementation of series of agreements, Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA) they reached with the Federal Government since 1999.

Following the face-off, ASUU had on Monday, October 13 declared a two-week warning strike, over the unresolved issues of the 2009 FGNASUU agreement, that included mainstreaming of earned academic allowance, non-remittance of third-party deductions of its members, among other issues.

The union, which suspended the warning strike last week despite their unmet demands, accused the government of insincerity over the unending conversations on the renegotiation of the agreements, insisting that successive administrations had continued to take the union’s maturity and understanding for granted.

Stakeholders

Meanwhile, in his review, a Lagos State University (LASU) don, Prof Samuel Odewumi, has said all hope has not lost, given the various interventions and policies initiatives of the present administration to rejig the sector.

Despite, for the sector to be placed on the path of reckoning, he advocated the development of a holistic 20-Year Education Vision (2025–2045) with the objective to ensure continuity across administrations, address the age-long neglect, and rescue the entire education sector from its rot.

The Professor of Transport and Planning at the School of Transport and Logistics, who traced the major plight of the sector to funding challenge, however, noted that it was high time the government prioritised adequate funding, infrastructure and facilities development, teacher welfare, and research funding for education, which he traced to the persistent low and funding gaps due to deficient education budget.

Speaking further, the lecturer also stated that the “bad side” of the sector over the years has been the unresolved issue of funding gaps resulting in sectoral inefficiency as the government rarely met the UNESCO benchmark of 15 to 20 per cent of the yearly national budget to the sector.

“Consequently, this singular issue has resulted in damaging ways to poor infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, as underpaid staff salaries persist, with attendant poor quality and learning outcomes, low literacy and numeracy skills, especially at the primary level, as well as the critical element of high rate of out-of-school children and millions of Almajiri children roaming the streets of the North,” he said.

On the “good side” witnessed by the sector so far, Odewumi said this include the expansion of access to education from a handful of universities and secondary schools at independence, the country could today boast of about 283 universities, comprising 69 federal, 66 state and 148 private universities; with 156 polytechnics (36 federal, 51 state, 69 private); and 205 accredited colleges of education (27 federal, 54 state, and 82 private); several thousands of secondary, technical and primary schools with millions of enrolment.

With about 67 higher institutions established in the last two years, the don noted that the Universal Basic Education (UBE) was established by the Federal Government and relaunched in 1999 to widen access at the foundational education level; while in the area of human capital development, the nation since Independence has produced globally competitive professionals in medicine, law, technology, academia, and the creative industries. The don stated that the country initiated policies and institutional innovations leading to the establishment of bodies such as JAMB, TETFund, UBEC, and NUC that have provided structure, funding, and standardisation, as the case may be.

Aside from this, Odewumi noted that private sector participation in education from the elementary to higher level has created more options and diversified education delivery, even as he spoke about digital transformation efforts in e-learning, EdTech startups, and digital literacy campaigns that have gone a long way in boosting education delivery in the country.

On other areas of low performance index, he explained that there are still yawning disparities between urban and rural areas, North and South, public and private schools in terms of growth and development of the nation’s education. “There is a policy practice gap such that well-crafted education policies often fail at implementation due to policy inconsistency, corruption, weak monitoring, and political instability.

There is also the issue of JAPA syndrome and strike culture,” he added. Despite all this, according to him, the hope is not lost as he suggested some way forward to include ‘increase and smarter investments’ by raising education funding to at least 15 per cent of annual budget, with mechanisms to block leakages. As a way forward, Odewumi further suggested: “We should prioritise infrastructure, teacher welfare, and research funding.

There is the need to strengthen basic education and literacy, teacher training and motivation, strong monitoring and evaluation (M&E) frameworks for education policies and involvement of communities in school governance. “We must leverage technology by expanding digital learning platforms to reach rural areas and underserved communities through radio, TV programmes and distribution of low-cost tablets to children. “We should also develop a holistic 20-year Education Vision (2025–2045) to ensure continuity across administrations.”

Appraising the sector, the former Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof Dipo Kolawole, stated that the 65 years of Nigeria’s Independence was a conglomeration of political, economic, social and educational emancipation. The retired don, who described education as the catalyst for growth and development of a nation, however, noted that education, indeed defines the purpose and direction of any nation.

While lamenting that a critical review of the trajectory of the country’s educational development in the last 65 years is a mixed grill, he pointed out that the growth in the nation’s population has naturally resorted in growth in educational advancement, as there has been a geometric increase in primary schools, secondary schools, colleges of education, monotechnics, polytechnics and universities.

Despite the geometric increase in the number of institutions, Prof Kolawole said there are the challenges of corresponding balance between the quantity and quality impact on national development. “The basic problem is that this quantity increase has not reflected the quality impact of education on national growth and development. There has not been a verifiable concomitant impact on the daily lives of citizens.

Therefore, the purpose of education is not being served,” he stated. The erstwhile VC, who noted that the reasons were not far-fetched and are multi-dimensional, listed one of the problems as instability of government at national and state levels, adding that for the major part of post-independence years, the military controlled the levers of governance, while the desire to perpetuate themselves in power overrode any commitment to fashioning out a long-term sustainable education agenda.

“So, each emerging regime did not bother to engage in critical evaluation of national education policy,” he explained, adding that the other challenge is the problem of policy somersault under military regimes and successive civilian administrations.

Kolawole, who lamented that education policies were formulated more often than not, in a firebrigade manner, stated that the consequences of not well-thought out policies often became costly on the development of education to deliver the desired outcomes for the socio-economic emancipation and overall development of the country.

For instance, he recalled that there was a time a policy was made to ban anyone with a university degree from enrolling for law in any Nigerian university, saying the policy was later rescinded after the damages had already been done.

The former VC also alluded to the recent policy that pegged university admission age at 18 years, which he described as “senseless move” that stipulates a “ridiculous age” at which a child could start a university. “The troubling message is that education is being turned into a laboratory of experimentation. In the advanced countries of the world, education policies travel through defined and refined channels of evaluation before they are announced for implementation,” he said.

Worried by the trends of policy summersault, Kolawole advocated that “it is urgently necessary to have a national summit on the state of education in Nigeria since 1960,” saying that the gathering of all key stakeholders would be a summit that reviews the past and the present, while providing a barometer for enduring, scientific and sustainable policies for the future that could grow the education sector for global competitiveness.

“The present tendency that makes notorious regular and uncontrolled approval for universities is not developing education, but crippling it. My fear is that if this is not immediately checked, university degree certificates from Nigeria would become globally ridiculed,” he stressed.

Other views

In the meantime, in his assessment, the Vice-Chancellor, African School of Economics (The Pan-African University of Excellence), Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, recalled that Nigeria’s education sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the past 65 years. Adedimeji, who said that the education system has produced global leaders across spectra, specifically noted that the country’s literacy rate had significantly improved from about 20 per cent in 1960 to 65 per cent presently.

“It was 63 per cent in 2021 due to insecurity and its associated factors and it is evident that it gradually gaining steam,” he stated, stressing further that with the various challenges that bogged down the sector, “Nigeria’s education is not where it is supposed to be, but it is gratifying that it is moving in the right direction under the transformational leadership of the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.”

Despite the reforms in the system characterised by more emerging educational opportunities for young Nigerians, the VC explained that the persistent issue of quality remains fundamental and begging to be addressed.

However, in view of the challenges faced over the years, Adedimeji said Nigerian students are winning international prizes at competitions, while products of our universities are leading their contemporaries in the Postgraduate programmes in various world universities. “Actually, there are challenges in the sector, but they are being confronted, including the engagement with ASUU to address critical issues bordering on university education and preventing distribution.

“The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement and this applies to our education. We can always do better in enhancing infrastructural development, conducive learning environment and staff welfare,” he added. Adedimeji, who said though the hope for a renewed education sector has not lost, declared that with the far-reaching reforms across all levels of the school system, and if the ongoing education reforms are sustained the sector would attain its expected loftier heights.

“With this, I am convinced we are moving in the right direction, especially when we take responsibility and do our best in our various beats without much buck-passing,” the don stated. Worried by what he described as stagnancy in the nation’s education sector, a former don at the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Ademola Dasylva, said there was nothing enthusiastic about Nigeria’s education sector.

This, according to him, is because the ruling class both at the federal and state government levels besides former President Olusegun Obasanjo that did something fairly different for the university lecturers during his tenure; all other Presidents had gotten the same mindset and practically succeeded in destroying university education system in the country. He said: “Look at what is happening now.

Are we making any progress if the Federal Government keeps displaying the same odious and ruinous ignorance and pigheadedness against reason? “There is frustration by people on issues of education, and in particular university education in the country. There is nothing new to say or suggest that we have not said or suggested, but the government is willingly not ready to improve the sector.”