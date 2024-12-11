Education Ministry Launches Platform For Bullying Case In School

""" """

Share

Amidst the increase in bullying cases across schools in the country, the Federal Ministry of Education has announced it plans to launch a platform where whistleblowers can report cases of bullying anonymously.

Speaking during a press briefing, the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa expressed deep concern over the rising cases of bullying, violence, and other vices in secondary schools across the country.

READ ALSO

He emphasized the devastating impact of these issues on students’ academic performance, mental health, and moral values.

The Minister also highlighted the alarming consequences of bullying and violence, including declining academic performance, mental health challenges, dropouts, and erosion of moral values.

“To address these challenges, the Federal Ministry of Education has launched several initiatives, including a National Campaign Against School Violence, which aims to educate students, teachers, and parents on the dangers of bullying and violence,” the minister noted.

Share

Please follow and like us: