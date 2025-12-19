The Federal Ministry of Education, through the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), has approved a major academic upgrade for the PEFTI Film Institute, expanding its offerings with five new National Diploma (ND) programmes.

The development followed PEFTI’s recent recognition as the Best Innovation Enterprise Institution in Nigeria at the National Tertiary Admissions Performance–Merit Awards (NATAP-M), an honour it secured for both the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic sessions.

The back-to-back accolades further underscore the institute’s growing influence in Nigeria’s technical and creative education space.

With the latest approval, PEFTI is now accredited to run National Diploma programmes in Business Administration and Management, Fashion Design and Clothing Technology, Mass Communication, Multimedia Technology, and Music Technology.

The new programmes are designed to equip students with practical skills and industry-focused knowledge, in line with evolving demands across business, media, fashion, and the creative economy.

Reacting to the upgrade, PEFTI’s Registrar, Abiola Adenuga, described the approval as a significant milestone in the institution’s over two decades of operation.

He noted that PEFTI has consistently focused on empowering young people through quality education and hands-on training.

“For 21 years, PEFTI has remained steadfast in its mission to educate and empower youths in Nigeria and beyond,” Adenuga said.

“This upgrade reflects our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, industry relevance, and world-class facilities.

It creates broader opportunities for young people to develop sustainable careers, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to the growth of entrepreneurial and creative industries.”

Education stakeholders have also viewed the development as a boost to technical and vocational education in the country, particularly in sectors that thrive on creativity, innovation, and digital skills.

By expanding its National Diploma offerings, PEFTI is expected to attract a wider pool of students seeking practical, career-oriented education aligned with global standards.

The approval further strengthens PEFTI’s position as a leading institution in Nigeria’s innovation enterprise landscape, reinforcing its role in shaping the next generation of professionals across media, technology, fashion, music, and business.