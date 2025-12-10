Education Minister Unveils Zulum’s Two Mega Schools

The Federal Government has commended the governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, for the significant investment he has made in providing educational infrastructure in the state, describing him as “a pacesetter.”

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, gave the commendation on Wednesday during the official commissioning of two newly constructed mega schools in Maiduguri, funded by the administration of Governor Zulum.

The facilities are Kulogumna Mega Primary School and Government Day Secondary School, Kaleri. Both were equipped with laboratories, libraries and sports facilities designed to provide quality learning environments for thousands of students.

The Minister performed the symbolic tape-cutting ceremony to commission the schools, which have 48 and 60 classrooms respectively.

“We have a governor in the person of Professor Zulum who understands what governance is all about and who understands how to move a state and the nation forward.

“I’m the Minister of Education and the chief education officer for the country. I’m like the Principal General for the country. I was humbled yesterday. The quality of primary schools in Borno State junior and senior secondary schools in Borno State blew me away.

“I’ll tell you I’ve been to so many places, a lot of universities and polytechnics that we have visited, built and approved for other states; they don’t have the quality infrastructure of a primary school in Borno,” Alausa said.

Earlier in the day, the minister paid a courtesy visit to Zulum at the Government House, where he applauded the governor’s approach to governance.

The minister also commissioned the newly constructed Federal Government School in the Ngarannam area of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

The project was funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and executed by the Federal Ministry of Education through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Governor Zulum, in his remarks, reiterated his administration’s focus on education as the bedrock for development and prosperity.

He stated, “We have to ensure that accommodations are being provided to the teachers. And very soon, in sha Allah, the government of Borno State will roll out plans to motivate teachers.

“Most importantly, there must be a deliberate attempt to encourage technical and vocational education. Therefore, very soon, the Borno State Government will come up with plans to increase the salaries of teachers in Borno State.”

The governor further said that his administration had fully implemented the minimum wage for teachers in primary and secondary schools.