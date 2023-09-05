Education Minister Sets Up 8-Man Committee To Drive Sector’s Roadmap

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on Tuesday, inaugurated an eight-man committee with a mandate to drive the sector’s roadmap to actualize its set objectives.

The committee is chaired by Dr Nuru Yakubu and members include Prof. Ernest Ojukwu, member, Prof. Sa’ad Umar, member, Shulamite Paul (Ms), member, Dr. Garba Ibrahim, member, Hajia Hindatu Abdullahi, member, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, member and Mr. Joseph Achede, Secretary.

Mamman who charged the committee to develop strategies that would help the Ministry turn around the fortunes of the country, highlighted the urgency of their mission which he said was key to the nation’s pursuit of educational excellence and societal development.

He said: “I must confess that your assignment is not going to be an easy one because Nigerians are looking forward to the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do a quick turn-around in all sectors of the economy, with education being the fulcrum to galvanize the needed changes to make Nigeria hold her own in the comity of Nations.

“Mr. President has clearly laid out his vision for his administration and it is anchored on “improving the lives of Nigerians in a manner that not just reflects our humanity but encourages compassion towards one another and duly rewards our collective efforts to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us.

“On education specifically, our president has declared his commitment and as a priority, among other missions, to see about 10.5 Million Nigerian Out of out-of-school children retrained with skills that will make them stand on their own. We will, therefore, need a clear road map and framework that will guide the ministry to achieve these goals.

“To achieve this vision, we must necessarily harness our human resources. But before we harness our human resources, we need to be sure of what we need to do to fill in the gaps that have, over the years, inexplicably pulled us back.”

While asking the committee to beam its spotlight on ensuring the curriculum from basic to tertiary level meets the current demands of society, the minister charged them to occupy their thoughts with the issues of Financial Autonomy in Tertiary Institutions, access and equity, research and innovation as well as the government-industry-academic and the global competitiveness of our educational system should not escape your scrutiny.

“One thing I must not fail to add is that we must have an education system that embraces technology and moves into a digital future where our education responds to the demands of society. We need to move away from education for its sake but to education for the development not only of the individual but most importantly for the society we live.”