Education Minister Seeks More Funding In 2026

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has urged the National Assembly to provide robust support for the Federal Ministry of Education’s 2026 budget, highlighting the urgent need to address critical teacher shortages and persistent infrastructure deficits across the nation’s schools.

Alausa made the appeal during his appearance before the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Education, where he defended the Ministry’s 2026 budget proposal at the National Assembly.

The minister called for immediate funding to recruit, train and retain highly skilled teachers, emphasising that addressing the gap is essential to achieving globally competitive learning outcomes.

He assured the committees that, once approved, the proposed budget would be faithfully implemented, delivering tangible outcomes that demonstrate the transformative impact of sustained investment in education.

“We aim to convince the National Assembly that a minimum of 20 per cent allocation to education, as recommended by UNESCO, should serve as the benchmark for future budgets,” Alausa said. “Education is the backbone of national development. Without adequate funding, our schools cannot equip students with the knowledge and skills required to compete globally and thrive in the 21st century.”

On the staffing crisis, Alausa disclosed that Federal Unity Colleges are currently grappling with a deficit of over 3,500 teachers, a shortage that is severely affecting the teaching of core subjects, particularly science, mathematics and technical disciplines.

“An acute shortage of over 3,500 teachers is affecting several of our Federal Unity Colleges, which in turn is impacting the teaching of key subjects in the curriculum,” he said.

Speaking further on challenges facing the sector, Alausa noted that budgetary allocations to education in recent years have ranged between four and 10 per cent of annual appropriations, which he described as grossly inadequate for meaningful investment.

He identified insecurity and inadequate infrastructure, such as classrooms, hostel accommodation, laboratories and library facilities as major challenges. He stressed the need to enhance security and ensure the safety of learners and teachers amid rising attacks on schools.

“Most of our schools are not connected to the national grid, and those connected often do not benefit from stable electricity, which affects the use of modern security gadgets. In addition, many schools are not fully fenced, exposing students to kidnapping, banditry and other security threats,” he said.

The minister also highlighted shortages of classrooms, hostels, laboratories and library facilities, noting that enrolment has outpaced available infrastructure in many schools.

He added that only a few schools have well-equipped laboratories, while consumables for practical lessons are in short supply.

He warned that efforts to promote a strong reading culture may be undermined by inadequate modern library facilities, adding that many existing libraries contain obsolete books.

On ICT, Alausa said digital penetration in schools remains low, stressing the need for investment in computing equipment and internet connectivity to enhance teaching and learning.

He further noted that completion of the National Library project has been delayed due to funding constraints, with contract reviews over the years compounding the challenge. According to him, the ministry is exploring innovative financing options to complete the project.

The minister also advocated the creation of a dedicated account for scholarships to address delays in payment to awardees and ensure timely disbursement.

“Scholarship funds should be removed from the capital component of the budget, considering the uniqueness of the programme,” he advised.

He added that funding for international scholars has been inadequate due to exchange rate fluctuations and prevailing economic realities, stressing the need for a comprehensive review of the scholarship funding framework.

“We appeal for an immediate review of the entire scholarship funding plan so that foreign payments are domiciled in relevant countries’ currencies or the United States dollar, with funds released in full at the beginning of the year and strict adherence to payment schedules,” he said.

According to him, this would prevent Nigerian scholars abroad, many of whom are indigent but academically outstanding from facing hardship and exposure to hazardous conditions due to delayed funding.