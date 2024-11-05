Education Minister Reverses University Entry Age Policy

Share

The newly appointed Minister of Education, Dr Morufu Olatunji Alausa, has reversed the recent policy setting 18 years as the minimum age for university admission.

The measure which was previously instituted by the immediate past Minister, Professor Tahir Mamman was on Tuesday, November 5, was reversed with the confirmation of 16 years as the entry age.

Citing that the 18-year requirement hindered efforts to reduce Nigeria’s high number of out-of-school children and was unsustainable for the education sector, Alausa noted that gifted children would be exempted from the age limit.

READ ALSO:

In a significant shift, Alausa announced that Nigeria’s educational framework will now focus on a practical-oriented approach, with 80 per cent of learning being hands-on and only 20 per cent theoretical.

This adjustment aims to address Nigeria’s rising unemployment rates by preparing students with skills aligned to market demands.

He emphasized collaboration with private sector operators to offer specialized training, helping students unlock their potential and access better career opportunities.

Previously serving as the Minister of State for Health, Dr Alausa was appointed Minister of Education as part of a recent cabinet reshuffle.

His new policies signal a transformative approach aimed at reshaping Nigeria’s education system to be more impactful and employment-driven.

Share

Please follow and like us: