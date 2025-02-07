Share

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Education on Friday reacted to the report making rounds that the ministry is set to scrap the Junior and Senior Secondary School Education System in Nigeria.

Debunking the viral report on Friday, the Education Ministry said the news reports of the immediate policy change are untrue.

The Ministry, however, clarified that the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, merely proposed the introduction of a 12-year basic education system.

In a statement issued by the Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, the Ministry emphasised the National Council on Education would review the proposal before any final decision is made.

“At the Extraordinary National Council on Education Meeting held on Thursday, February 6, 2025, in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, presented a proposal for discussion — not an immediate policy change.

“The proposal seeks to transition to 12 years of compulsory education while retaining the current 6-3-3 structure.

“A key aspect of this proposal is to eliminate the examination barrier between JSS and SSS, allowing students to progress seamlessly without external assessments at that stage. However, this remains subject to further consultation and deliberation.

“To ensure a well-informed decision, the ministry will undertake extensive stakeholder engagements over the next eight months, consulting education policymakers, state governments, teachers, parents, and other key players.

“The final decision on whether to adopt this reform will be made at the National Council on Education meeting in October

“The ministry urges the public to disregard false claims that JSS and SSS have been scrapped.

“The Federal Government remains committed to policies that enhance access to quality education while aligning with global best practices.”2025.

