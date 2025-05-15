Education Minister Opposes Creation Of New Institutions

Share

The Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, on Thursday opposed the establishment of new federal tertiary institutions and urged the National Assembly to focus on adequately funding existing ones.

He made his position known in a memorandum presented at a public hearing organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education in Abuja.

The public hearing focused on three proposed bills: a bill to establish the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Hawul Local Government Area, Borno State, aimed at offering full-time courses in technology, applied sciences, arts, social sciences, humanities, and management; a bill to amend sections of the Federal Polytechnics Act; and another bill to review the functions of polytechnics under the same Act.

Dr. Alausa opposed the bill for the new college, citing the Federal Government’s policy of equitable distribution of institutions, which stipulates that no state should host more than one federal polytechnic and that all states should have at least one.

He noted that all states, except Sokoto and the Federal Capital Territory, are currently covered under this policy.

“With limited resources, government efforts should be directed at strengthening existing institutions to deliver quality education, rather than spreading resources thin by creating new ones,” he stated.

He also emphasized that the Federal Ministry of Education has opened pathways for the establishment of private tertiary institutions and encouraged states and individuals to explore these alternatives to support national education development.

In view of prevailing funding constraints, the minister recommended suspending further deliberations on the proposed Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Borno State.

He urged the House to prioritize investments that would enhance the quality of education in existing institutions, ensuring a better learning environment for Nigerian students.

On the proposed amendments to the Federal Polytechnics Act, Alausa raised no objections except for the clause seeking to include representatives of the National Board for Technical Education and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria on polytechnic governing councils.

“While both organizations play important roles,” he noted, “their primary functions do not align with the mandate of polytechnic governing councils. NBTE is a regulatory body, while MAN advocates for the interests of manufacturers.”

