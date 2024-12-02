Education Minister Conducts Surprise Inspection At Queens College 

Share

In a move to promote transparency and uphold educational standards, Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education conducted a surprise inspection at Queens College, Lagos on Monday.

The inspection, captured in a video shared on his official X handle reveals the federal government’s commitment to ensuring accountability and fairness in the management of unity colleges.

The Minister emphasized the importance of federal schools and Unity colleges, maintaining equitable and transparent operations.

He noted that inspections are critical to fostering an environment where students across the country have access to high-quality education without bias or favouritism.

“Our goal is to ensure that all federal schools and unity colleges operate transparently and maintain equitable standards for all students,” Dr. Alausa stated.

New Telegraph reported in October that President Tinubu sacked the former Education Minister, Prof Tahir Mamman alongside four others over non-performance.

This unannounced inspection reflects the government’s larger effort to overhaul the education sector.

By identifying and addressing lapses in management and operations, the initiative aims to bridge educational gaps and ensure every child in Nigeria receives an equal opportunity to succeed.

