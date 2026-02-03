Education Minister Commissions First Library In Federal University Gusau

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, has formally commissioned a befitting and first library in the Federal University Gusau (FUG) been constructed under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) 2025 Annual Intervention.

While cutting the tape, the Education Minister, who was represented by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau, whose administration facilitated the project, said one of the aims behind the library construction was to bring a source of research to the doorstep of the learning students of the University and even beyond.

According to the Minister, the constructed 1,500 capacity library, which encompassed relevant sections including shelves and e-learning and research, was designed to facilitate the building of educative and productive future generations for the country.

The Vice Chancellor, while delivering his own words, said the library would serve as a great plus to the education sector, not only to the host environment but the entire nation, adding that, “Education is an opener for all successes in human endeavour.

“It was a lack of education that caused all security challenges bedevilling our state and county at large. Illiteracy remains the centre source of crimes and criminals that involve banditry, kidnapping and other dangerous groups disturbing the peace and tranquillity of our great nation.

“This is the main reason my administration gave priority to provisions for lucrative human-building projects, amongst which this completed library emanated”.

In the same light, a 200-capacity lecture theatre for Agric Science and an extension block of the Faculty of Science, which have all been built under the TETFUND 2025/2026 Annual Intervention, were commissioned by the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Arc. Sonny S. T. Echono and Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Prof. Yusufu Abdullahi Ribadu, respectively.