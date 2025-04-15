Education Loan: Investment In Nation’s Future, Educated Workforce –SSA

Share

The Nigerian Student Loan Fund has been described as the Federal Government’s critical investment in Nigeria’s future to foster a more educated workforce that is well-equipped to tackle the challenges of a rapidly evolving global economy.

The Presidential Senior Special Assistant on Students Engagement, Sunday Asefon, who disclosed this, however, reiterated the significant benefits of the student loan fund, saying the scheme introduced by President Bola Tinubu-led administration is playing a pivotal role in enhancing access to tertiary education across the nation.

This was even as Asefon recalled how several bright, intelligent and promising students in Nigeria were forced to abandon their academic dreams and ambition because their families could not afford the cost of higher education.

Under the student loan scheme, he stressed that no student should have to make that painful choice between continuing his or her education and paying the bills, saying that the Student Loan Fund stands as a beacon of hope, ensuring that financial constraints do not thwart the ambitions of young Nigerians eager to pursue their academic goals.

The Presidential Assistant, therefore, lauded President Tinubu for establishing the Nigerian Student Loan Fund, and noted that the loan scheme has ushered in a new era where students from all walks of life could attend university and graduate with a degree, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

“This will open up opportunities and unlock the full potential of Nigerian youth,” Asefon stated, adding that the Nigerian Student Loan Fund is not merely a financial lifeline, but also a transformative opportunity that fosters inclusivity in education as the fund promotes a more equitable educational landscape, where talented individuals from diverse socio-economic backgrounds can thrive.

According to him, the disbursement of the loans to Nigerian students by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the agency saddled with the responsibility of discharging the loans, has significantly reduce dropout rates, as students can now focus on their studies without the constant worry or constraints of how to finance their education. Asefon said:

“Ultimately, the Nigerian Student Loan Fund is envisioned as a vital tool for national development, equipping the youth with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute meaningfully to society, while simultaneously empowering them to fulfill their potential without the shackles of financial hardship.

“With the assurance of financial support, students can focus on their studies without the distraction of monetary worries, thereby improving overall educational outcomes.”

