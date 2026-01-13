Education Key To Success – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has reiterated that Nigeria’s system is poorly structured, often failing to align people’s intellectual capacity and talents with available opportunities.

Obi made the assertion on Tuesday during a visit to Francis Cardinal Arinze Secondary School, Nkwelle Ezunaka, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he donated ₦10 million to support the school’s educational development.

Addressing students and staff, Obi said his donation was driven by his firm belief that education remains the most powerful instrument for personal success and national transformation, stressing that investment in education is not charity but a strategic investment in the future of the country.

During an interactive session, a student, Miss Ifechukwu Blessing Boniface, asked how young people could thrive in a society where merit is often sacrificed for favouritism and employment opportunities are frequently determined by connections rather than competence.

Responding, Obi told the students that education empowers individuals to become job creators rather than job seekers, even within a flawed system. While acknowledging that Nigeria does not adequately support intellectual capacity, he maintained that knowledge remains the strongest tool for independence, relevance, and long-term success.

Drawing from personal experience, Obi said he had never worked for anyone, noting that his achievements as a former governor, bank chairman, and presidential aspirant were built on a solid educational foundation.

He explained that the modern world is knowledge-driven, where ideas, creativity, and skills are more valuable than material possessions, adding that the world’s wealthiest individuals today are those who possess knowledge and innovation.

Obi recalled his academic journey from primary and secondary school in Onitsha to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, emphasising that education has the capacity to transform individuals and society at large.

He lamented that Nigeria’s slow development is closely tied to inadequate emphasis on education, as many people still place greater reliance on money and superstition rather than knowledge and innovation.

The former governor assured the students of his continued support for education at all levels, describing it as the foundation of societal development and sustainable national growth.

Earlier, the school’s Principal, Brother Emeka Maduka, commended Obi for his consistent commitment to education, recalling his previous visits to the institution, including during the 50th anniversary of the Brothers of St. Stephen, the congregation that manages the school.