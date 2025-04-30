Education: JCCE, Stakeholders Chart Way Forward On Professionalism

Share

The 2025 Joint Consultative Committee on Education (JCCE) Reference Committee last week held a two-day stakeholders’ meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The theme of the meeting was: ‘Quality Education Data and Professionalism of Teaching, Tools for Enhanced National Development’. The 2025 JCCE Reference Committee Meeting on Education attracted different stakeholders in the education sector, including directors of research and planning in both the federal and state governments across the country.

Also in attendance were other critical stakeholders of ministries of education at both federal and state government levels, Ebonyi State Commissioners for Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Nwobashi, and that of tertiary Education, Professor Amari Omaka, Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, Professor Jesse Uneke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Mary Ngozi Otozi and delegates from the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Improving education

The objective was to evolve measures that would enhance qualitative education in the country. The stakeholders among others deliberated on memos submitted on the new education policy and at the end agreed on implementable policy that would be translated to the National Plenary Committee of the Ministry of Education (NCE).

This would be followed by proper scrutiny of the recommendation either for its approval as a policy or disapproval before submitting it to the National Council of Education, involving state Commissioners of Education under the leadership of the Federal Minister of Education. Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State tasked the gathering to evolve strategic data generation/policies that would enhance qualitative education in the country.

The governor was represented by the Deputy Governor, Princess Patricia Obila. The governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to ensure the development of quality education in the state while urging the delegates to utilise the opportunity to address challenges facing the nation’s education sector.

“Education remains a top priority in my administration, I urge the JCCE delegates to leverage on this opportunity to advance education,” he noted. Nwifuru emphasised that his administration has made significant strides in education, including scholarship awards to over 1,000 Ebonyians, both overseas and locally; as well as the construction of 39 pilot schools, with three schools across the13 local government areas of the state.

Collaboration

Addressing the delegates, the Chairperson of the Joint Consultative Committee, who doubles as the Director of National Research, and Planning, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Obianuju Anigbogu, described the delegates as the foundation of policy formulation in the education sector.

She commended the Ebonyi State Government political will in the education sector, which was showcased by the willingness of the government to host the event.

He urged other state governments to always respond positively to the new national policy on education in order to provide functional education to the citizens.

“What you are seeing here are the people that are in the sector, the stakeholders that are really working, with this particular meeting the permanent secretaries do not know what is happening at every sector, we are the implementers, the educators,” he disclosed.

Commendation

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Primary and Secondary, Professor Paul Awo Nwobasi, and his counterpart in Tertiary Education, Professor Amari Omaka, commended the Education Authority for designating Ebonyi State as the host of the 2025 meeting.

They expressed hope that the outcome of the meeting would actually provide an alternative to skilled education that would make the teeming graduates self-reliant.

The commissioners restated that the government has recorded huge investment in the education sector, describing the investment in education sector as part of the administration’s People’s Charter of Needs mantra.

“The construction of 39 Special Schools were on-going across the 13 local government areas of the state, 1,000 beneficiaries are on scholarships for their post graduate studies at local and foreign universities,” they stated.

Recommendations

Delegates at the conference, including the Director of the National Mathematical Centre, Professor Benjamin Oyelami, Vice Chancellor University of Information Communication and Technology Oferekpe, Professor Ernest Egba, unanimously agreed that the reference meeting has provided opportunity for robust and positive ideas on the best ways to solve the challenges in the country’s education sector.

