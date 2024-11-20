Education Is Your Right, Senate Tells Nigerian Children

Share

The Senate, on Wednesday, informed Nigerian children that education is a right and not a privilege for them, which must be claimed and the best made out of it, by them.

The Senate made this declaration in commemoration of the 2024 Universal Children’s Day Celebration organized by its Committee on Women Affairs held at the auditorium of the National Assembly Library and Resource Centre.

Senators who made separate speeches at the event focused on the need for Nigerian children to make education their right and not view it as a privilege since the Universal Basic Education Act 2004, made basic education free and compulsory.

In her speech, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Ireti Kingibe told Children from eight different public schools in Abuja, who attended the ceremony that they are the future of Nigeria whose greatness lies in the knowledge they acquire now.

“You are the future of this country. There is no Nigeria without you and therefore, we must invest our energy time and resources in making sure that you are the best version of yourselves through quality education because you are the ones that are going to ensure that Nigeria is great again”, she said.

Senator Natasha Akpoti- Uduaghan in her own remarks at the occasion, pointedly declared that education is a student right and not a privilege.

“The Universal Basic Education Act 2004, made basic education free and compulsory, which must be followed with required enforcement by government at all levels.

“Is not enough to have an Act and not follow it up with required actions, policies and programmes, some of which are the establishment of schools in all localities, employment of enough qualified and well-trained teachers as well as provision of basic educational materials like textbooks, digital libraries for the students”, she said.

She added by telling the School pupils to voice out any concerns inhibiting their access to quality education.

Other serving Senators like Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC Lagos East), Senator Neda Imasuen (LP Edo South), Senator Banigo Ipalibo (PDP Rivers West ) and Senator Anthony Ani (APC Ebonyi South ), also gave goodwill messages at the event on the need for Children to make the best from educational acquisition and government to provide quality education for all Nigerian Children.

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engineer Margaret Aina Oguntola, also added her voice to the need for children to take education more seriously.

“Let me also use this opportunity to implore our children to embrace education and skills acquisition with dedication and discipline.

Your determination to learn and grow is the key to unlocking your potential and contributing meaningfully to the development of our country”, she said.

