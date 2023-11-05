Education Is Our Biggest Weapon Against Poverty – Otti

…lauds SDA Church for investing in education

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has said his administration will invest heavily in education, stressing that in his experience and conviction, education presents the surest path towards overcoming the burden of poverty and the bondages that come with ignorance.

This is even as he commended the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church for investing in education and other areas in Abia State.

Otti said the above during the climax of activities marking the centenary anniversary celebration of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Eastern Nigeria Union Conference, held at the Enyimba Stadium, Aba.

The Abia Governor said he is very passionate about the future of Abia youths, therefore, his administration is currently exploring proper channels of partnership with the church to improve the lives of the people of the state, explaining that such positive partnership would help in expanding the frontiers of learning for millions of young Abia people.

“Our government, just like the church, is very much interested in education, which in my experience and conviction, presents the surest path to overcoming the burden of poverty and the bondages that come with ignorance.

“Our government will also be keen to partner with the church in social service areas, particularly health and poverty alleviation, especially for our women in rural communities.”

Otti reiterated his commitment to serving the Abia people, stressing that he must discharge the functions of his office in fairness to all people, applying the resources available to him to fight the menace of poverty, material wretchedness and sad realities that have weakened the faith of many Abia people.

He who is a devoted Adventist appreciated God for His immense blessings to the church and thanked the church for sustaining the efforts of the early fathers of the faith who brought the church to Eastern Nigeria.

The Governor said the journey for the next 100 years for the church has begun and advised the members to reconsider their priorities, especially in the light of the theme of this centenary celebration, “Almost Home.”

In his sermon with the theme, “Almost Home”, picked from Philippians 3:12-13, the General Conference (GC) President of the SDA, Pastor Ted Wilson, urged all Christians to focus on the mission of Jesus Christ and ensure they make it to heaven in the end.

Wilson urged all SDA members as they celebrate the centenary anniversary they should know Jesus may not wait for the next 100 years to come, hence the need for them not to allow anything including, political differences, and economic challenges to distract them in the heavenly race.

He expressed joy at the growth of the church in Nigeria, especially in Eastern Nigeria, and admonished leaders of the church in political positions like Governor Otti, and former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who were all present at the Centenary celebration to work in unison for the progress of Abia State.

Wilson charged Christians to pray for peace all over the world so that they can be able to propagate the end-time messages of Jesus Christ and turn people back to the true worship of God.