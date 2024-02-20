Education Initiative set to harness arts, culture to enhance learning

As part of efforts to realise its vision and ambition of scaling up its activities towards harnessing the power of arts and culture to enhance learning of children and young adults in the country, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative (FCI) has launched its 2030 Vision. The vision, which was launched at a reception held at the Abuja residence of the Ambassador to Spain, Ambassador Juan Sell, among other objectives, seeks to build on the success of Five Cowries existing programmes, which have already delivered results in Kano, Kaduna, Ogun, Oyo and Lagos states, respectively.

It was learnt that the vision will be delivered through a sixyear strategic plan that sets out the actions and resources required to scale the more inclusive learning pathways that Five Cowries offers by integrating arts and culture into educational experiences to improve learning outcomes. Besides, one of the driving theories behind the initiative is that community-driven creative learning sustainably develops community resilience. Speaking about the vision, Ambassador Juan noted: “We are committed to projects that leverage the arts to offer inclusive pathways to education that are responsive to individual learning, social and cultural needs. “We are pleased to host the launch of this initiative and wish the Five Cowries team well as they work to broaden their impact over the coming years.” Meanwhile, the Founder/ CEO of FCI, Polly Alakija, said the programmes have a proven positive impact on education outcomes, such as improved numeracy and literacy, as well as transferable skills such as communication, problem-solving and creativity, which are fun. “FCI’s goal is to drive equitable empowerment in underserved communities,” she added. On his part, the Chair of FCI, Mr. Olumide Adeosun stated that the programmes offer a route to education that improves school attendance, and significantly improves numeracy and literacy outcomes whilst ensuring that no child in the community is left behind.

“The Board of Trustees is excited about the planned rollout of this innovative and impactful programme. We are counting on our donors, particularly in these lean times so as to deliver these programmes to communities that need them the most,” he said. Recall that since inception, FCI has delivered projects in Kano through its flagship programme – Mu Shuka Iri (MSI) – a community-based learning programme that engages caregivers and children aged four to early teens in households through a cohort of community educators called ‘Aunties.’ For the first programme, tagged: “The Children’s Programme (MSI), the 2030 Vision sets out plans to roll out the programme in 19 states by 2030, which is expected to kick-start with Kaduna, Kano, Adamawa, and Sokoto, and it is scheduled for delivery in 2024. “FCI’s ambition is to grow the networks of hubs and schools involved in the programme, allowing the project to empower more aunties across our focus states.”