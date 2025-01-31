Education Initiative: FG Targets Girls In Hard To Reach Areas

Share

The Federal Government has revealed that its new education initiative, LUMINA currently being planned for take-off by the Ministry of Education, would specifically target the provision of education and vocational training opportunities to girls in hard-to-reach locations.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed who made this disclosure at the re-launch of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project on Friday in Abuja themed “Madubi: Empowering Girls, Transforming Communities,” said there was a need to ensure girls in hard-to-reach locations gets educated.

The minister who maintained that every young child deserves a chance to dream, noted that the government must support the girls to actualise their dreams by making sure there was increased enrolment, retention and completion of adolescent girls’ education.

Ahmed urged stakeholders to remain resolute in challenging the barriers that stand in the way of girls’ education while also creating a Nigeria where all girls could look into the new millennium.

She said: “At the ministry, we are coming up with another initiative, called ‘LUMINA’ that targets girls in hard-to-reach locations, to provide them with opportunities for education and vocational training.

“This programme that we will launch is not only for the girls, but it’s also for their mothers. It’s also for the adolescent girls, and girls that have dropped out of school for one reason or another.”

National Project Coordinator of AGILE, Mrs Amina Haruna revealed that the AGILE project had helped in the enrollment of 3.9 million girls in secondary schools across 18 states, even as one million girls had graduated from life skills and digital literacy acquisition training under the AGILE the programme.

“We have constructed and completed over 200 Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, and renovated 8,800 WASH/toilet facilities with boreholes and solar facilities.

“More than 460,949 furnitures have been provided. AGILE has recruited and deployed 16,232 teachers with 50 per cent of these figures being female.

“53,491 teaching and learning materials were also provided to Schools for effective and efficient teaching and learning.”

Haruna added that schools under AGILE intervention had also developed entrepreneurial skills by setting up small-scale businesses in fish ponds, and livestock as part of climate change to generate income for them.

On relaunch of the programme, she explained that the MADUBI campaign would leverage various communication channels, embedding social norm messages across multiple platforms, including Radio and Television Drama Series to ensure widespread reach and influence.

Others are, “Engaging storylines that will illustrate real-life challenges faced by girls in education and showcase inspiring solutions, these dramas will feature relatable characters and compelling narratives that encourage behavioural change.”

Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Aisha Garba noted that the relaunch of the MADUBI campaign was targeted at strengthening synergies for out-of-school children and enhancing enrolment in basic education, particularly for girls.

“As we all know, education is the most powerful tool for unlocking the potential of any society, and when we invest in girls’ education, we unlock not only their potential but the potential of an entire nation

“The AGILE project stands as a testament to our shared resolve and commitment to bridge the inequities in access for school-aged children, especially adolescent girls.

“Together, through strengthened partnerships, targeted policies, and community-based support, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to access and succeed in basic and senior secondary education.

“Together, we must continue to prioritize inclusive and gender-responsive education policies that ensure no child is left behind.

“This includes not only improving the physical infrastructure of schools but also investing in teacher training, creating safe learning environments, and introducing flexible learning models that cater to children who have been excluded from traditional schooling.

“Together, we can transform the education landscape in Nigeria, empower the next generation of girls, and build a brighter, more prosperous future for all.”

Share

Please follow and like us: