Education Grant: Shehu Sani Recalls Kuwait-Kaduna Historic Ties

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has applauded the $62.8 million education grant from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development aimed at addressing the out-of-school children crisis in Kaduna State.

Sani expressed appreciation on behalf of the people of Kaduna State, commending Governor Uba Sani, the Federal Government, and the Kuwait Fund for their collaborative efforts to boost education in the region.

He wrote: “The $62.8m from Kuwait to address the out-of-school children in Kaduna State is well appreciated by the people of Kaduna State. Kudos to the Kaduna State Governor Uba, the FG and the @KuwaitFund.”

Sani also recalled the historical support from Kuwait in the early 1960s, during the era of the Northern Regional Government led by Sir Ahmadu Bello.

He noted that Kuwaiti assistance at the time contributed significantly to the establishment of schools and industries in the region. According to him, those institutions have since produced millions of graduates.

This latest intervention is expected to drastically reduce the number of out-of-school children in Kaduna, which has consistently ranked high in national statistics on education deficits.

The Kuwait Fund’s partnership is part of efforts to improve human capital development in Nigeria, especially in underserved regions.