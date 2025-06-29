Education Crucial To Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emphasized that education remains a vital tool for unlocking Nigeria’s vast human potential, fostering national unity, and driving socioeconomic development.

Atiku made this assertion on Sunday while speaking at the Graduation and Prize-Giving Day of Pacesetters’ School in Abuja.

He underscored the need for greater investment in education, including adequate funding and the development of a curriculum that promotes entrepreneurship.

He noted that an educated population is less susceptible to manipulation by divisive elements, and more likely to contribute meaningfully to national progress.

“Education is the most powerful tool for human development. It empowers individuals to become engineers, doctors, or pursue whatever profession they choose,” Atiku said.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reflecting on his personal journey, attributed his success to the foundation provided by education and urged the graduating students to remain focused as they progress to higher academic pursuits.

“I congratulate my friend, Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, for his investment in education. There’s no better investment than human capital development,” he added.

Commending the leadership of Pacesetters’ School, Atiku challenged the institution to expand beyond nursery, primary, and secondary education into university-level training.

“I commend the noble cause of Pacesetters Schools and encourage you to aim higher. I look forward to seeing this school evolve into a university,” he said.

Sharing a personal experience, Atiku recounted the impact of American Peace Corps teachers on his secondary education in 1961, following the exit of British educators from Nigeria. This experience, he revealed, later influenced his decision to adopt an American curriculum in his own educational institutions.

“Those Peace Corps teachers played a key role in shaping my academic foundation, and their influence still resonates with me today,” he stated.

In his remarks, Chairman of Pacesetters’ School, Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, reaffirmed the school’s commitment to producing self-reliant, independent-minded students equipped to create their own opportunities rather than depend on white-collar jobs.

“We are driven by the goal to refine students and prepare them to make meaningful contributions to society,” he said.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Senator Augustine Akobundu (Abia Central), Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal (wife of the Zamfara State Governor), and former National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dan Nwanyanwu.

A special award was also presented to Mrs. Elizabeth Imansuangbon, mother of the school’s chairman, in recognition of her contributions.