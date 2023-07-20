Education Commissioner Warns Contractors On Timely Project Completion

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Umar Haruna Doguwa has cautioned contractors handling the construction of four bilingual colleges in the state, to speed up work, to ensure that the November 2023 deadline for the completion was met.

He said the call became necessary to enable the state access more funds for development from the Islamic Development Bank.

It could be recalled that the Islamic Development Bank had approved a financial facility to support bilingual education in some states of the country, including Kano.

The support would help bridge the gap between formal and informal education the Nigeria, within the bilingual education programme. It will also support the government to integrate and modernize Almajirai and Tsangaya schools.

During an inception of the bilingual college site at Sabon Garin Doguwa, in Doguwa local government area, the Commissioner lamented that the project execution was slow, largely because the human and material resources on site were not adequate.

He, therefore, directed the contractor to mobilize fully to the site, fence the college compound to ensure adequate security, and improve the quality and pace of the work.

At Kiru bilingual college site in Kiru local government, the Commissioner was pleased that the contractor had mobilized fully to site and that the project had reached an appreciable level of completion.

Alh. Umar Doguwa commended the contractor for the commitment shown in handling the work, assuring that the state Ministry of Education would give him the required support to finish the work on or before schedule.

The Commissioner then instructed the director in charge of Physical Planning in his Ministry, to convene a meeting of the contractors and other key stakeholders on Thursday, to discuss and deal with any obstacles that may threaten the prompt completion of the projects.