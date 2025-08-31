Education: Bildup AI Unveils Cutting-Edge Programmes

Bildup AI, a Nigerian-owned artificial intelligence startup, has unveiled over 15 innovative learning programmes aimed at equipping students, professionals, and businesses with future-ready knowledge and skills to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

Speaking in a statement on Sunday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bildup AI, Mr. Chibuike Aguene, said three flagship programmes have been launched for early adopters: the AI Mastery Program (AMP), AI Workforce Readiness (AWR), and Business Growth with AI (BGA).

Aguene explained that Bildup AI’s platform is designed to deliver experiential learning, concept mastery, and real-world application to empower learners across different demographics—including students, school leavers, young professionals, and senior executives.

“We’ve carefully designed over 15 world-class learning programmes to address critical challenges faced by organisations and individuals in the rapidly evolving job market,” Aguene said. “The transformation driven by AI is urgent. Many roles will evolve, some will disappear, but most will be reshaped. Organisations and individuals that fail to adapt risk being left behind.”

He stressed that the pace of technological change has created a shortage of experts capable of training people for emerging roles, which is why Bildup AI is positioning itself as “the powerhouse engineering the future of education.”

“Bildup AI is built to meet the ever-evolving demands of future learning, just as Google organises the world’s information and makes it universally accessible,” he added.

Detailing how the platform works, Aguene explained that Bildup AI starts each learner’s journey with a personalised pre-assessment conversation to understand their background, goals, and current knowledge level.

“We believe every learning journey should start with the ‘why’—why you want to learn a concept or pursue a programme, and what you intend to do with the knowledge,” he said. “Learners are active participants, not passive recipients, throughout the entire journey.”

The CEO encouraged users to provide feedback to help the startup iterate and optimise its programmes, emphasising the platform’s focus on personalised education and learner engagement.

“AI won’t replace all jobs, but it will transform most of them,” Aguene said. “This is Africa’s moment to reimagine education in a way that empowers millions across the continent to solve real problems and create value. We’ve taken the first step, but we can’t do this without you.”

Bildup AI plans to roll out more learning programmes and advanced features in the coming weeks to expand its reach and impact.