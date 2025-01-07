Education: ANCPOSS Lauds Adeleke For Creation Of Six Zonal Offices

Share

…Creates opportunity for teachers to become Permanent Secretaries

The Association of All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) has praised Osun State Government for the creation of six zonal offices to boost education.

The Association in a press statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital said the move will no doubt improve the standard of education across the State.

ANCOPSS in the statement also commended the State Governor for making it possible for teachers to rise to the level of Tutors General who will head the zonal offices and Permanent Secretary who will also head the Teaching Service Commission(TESCOM).

In the statement signed by the Osun State President of the Association, Mrs Eniola Awoyemi, they described the development as very laudable and capable of improving the State education sector within a short time.

Mrs Awoyemi through the statement explained that because teachers are the ones who have been around pupils from the elementary level of education, it makes them be in the best position to understand the challenges facing the sector.

ANCOPSS through the statement then lauded the present administration’s efforts towards improving the quality of education in the State, stressing that the creation of the six zones is another testament to the fact that Senator Ademola Adeleke is passionate about improving the sector.

They appreciated the cooperation and support of the Ministry of Education headed by the Commissioner, Hon. Dipo Eluwole and the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Murtala Jimoh, describing them as round pegs in a round hole.

They assured that principals and teachers will always support the administration and will do all in their power to ensure that the dirt in the sector is erased.

