Education: Abbas Faults Reliance On Govt, Seeks More Partnerships, Endowment Funds

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has called for alternative sources of funds to finance education in Nigeria to reduce reliance on government resources.

The options, he said, include Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) and endowment funds.

Abbas made the call on Saturday at the 31st and 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Zaria Education Development Association (ZEDA) in Zaria, Kaduna State, where he was awarded in recognition of his “service to humanity.”

The speaker, who was the Chairman of the combined AGM of ZEDA, urged the association to explore various opportunities.

“Diversifying funding streams is critical as well. By establishing endowment funds or engaging in public private partnerships, we can reduce our reliance on government funding.

“Successful models in countries such as Denmark and Ireland have demonstrated that diversified funding can drive long-term, sustainable growth in the education sector,” he said.

He stated that human capital development remains the cornerstone of our national progress.

He cited the examples of Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Denmark, which have achieved remarkable progress.

“They have done so not by relying solely on natural resources but by investing heavily in education, training, and innovation.

“Their success is reflected in their high rankings on the Human Development Index and ease of doing business.

“Nigeria, blessed with vast natural resources, must equally prioritise the development of its people to realise its full potential,” he said.

Abbas said Zaria’s rich educational heritage, which dates back to the 16th century, continues to be a source of pride and inspiration.

While emphasising that “our shared heritage calls upon us to nurture this legacy for future generations,” the Speaker, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, said several new educational initiatives, which he attracted to his constituency would go a long way to enhance learning in Kaduna State and beyond.

These projects include a Federal College of Education, a College of Health Sciences, a campus of the National Open University of Nigeria, and a College of Legal Studies.

“Once fully established, these institutions promise to extend significant educational and socio-economic benefits to our community,” Speaker Abbas stated.

The speaker said that as Zaria celebrates these advances, it must not overlook the pressing challenges that impede educational progress.

“We must address these challenges, especially in the realm of primary and secondary education,” he said.

“I commend the proactive measures by Governor Uba Sani’s administration in Kaduna State.

“The efforts have notably reduced the number of out-of-school children through the construction of over 62 new secondary schools, thereby addressing critical infrastructure deficits.

“Looking ahead, it is imperative that ZEDA continuously evolves to meet emerging challenges. Successful models, such as the United Kingdom Education Development Trust and Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research, have shown the benefits of embracing digital innovation,” he added.

Later, Emir Bamalli thanked the speaker and other prominent indigenes of Zaria for their developmental strides in the ancient city.

The monarch emphasised the importance of ZEDA to Zaria, while seeking more support from stakeholders.

