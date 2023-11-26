Edu: We’re Reviving, Restructuring Social Intervention Programmes

Dr Beta Edu is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, she gives insight into the various ways the Federal Government is alleviating poverty and responding to disasters in the country

What are the efforts made so far under the Renewed Hope Agenda in addressing Multi-Dimensional poverty in the country?

The Nigeria Social Investment Programmes are put in place to address poverty across Nigeria and we are seeing how we can revive and restructure some of the programme interventions. We have done that to a large extent, an example is the GEEP programme which we just launched few days ago, the Market Women’s Money where we will be providing zero-interest loans to 1.5million market women in Nigeria.

We are beginning with 109 markets, one in each senatorial district in Nigeria and what we are doing is going straight to the market, enrolling the beneficiaries and give them the loans there in the market and work with them to build their businesses. Beyond this, we have lots of interventions that we are putting on the table and we have started almost immediately.

On the 1st of October the President approved that 15 million households will receive N25,000 for three months and the payment of this conditional cash transfer is ongoing. The conditions attached to it is to see that they invest it in businesses, ensure that their children go to school. We want to reduce the number of out of school children through that method and of course be able to provide basic health-care and basic education for their households.

These are targeted at improving the lives of people and reducing poverty. We have other interventions like the End Hunger Programme which will soon be launched any time in December when we get the date from Mr. President. It has three parts to it, the first part is providing a billion cooked meals to Nigerians across the country.

Is your ministry involved in the area of food production?

The second is providing one million raw food ration to Nigerians across the country. The third part which for me is most interesting is providing fertilisers for poor local farmers to be able to produce the food that we will buy off from them and send as food rations and of course as cooked food to Nigerians.

These will be launched in December. For this month we launched the GEEP pro- gramme on the 22nd at the state house banquet hall and we will be launching round the six geopolitical zones of the country. We already launched the conditional cash transfer for 15 million households in October and it is ongoing, you can join the team to go house to house to verify from those who have benefited from it.

How do you ascertain that this actually trickle down to the grassroots?

Evidence based documentaries and different grassroots reports on the implementations are also ongoing. Beyond this we have several other programmes that will be coming on board very soon. The Code Nigeria which will be launching early next year and the Grow Nigeria which will be also launching early next year and for the Grow Nigeria. We will be discussing that at the COP 28 , Grow Nigeria is really about climate change, how it affects the nation and how it has thrown people into poverty.

It caused a humanitarian crisis that further led people into poverty. It has also caused the drying up of the Lake Chad Basin which over 40 million people depend on either directly or indirectly. We are bringing up the Grow Nigeria to create jobs for rural women directly affected by the issues of climate change across the country. Other programmes which the government is investing in will include the Renewed Hope Shelter For refugees, poor and IDPs which has been flagged off already in Benue State.

Presently, about 40 Low Cost Houses are being built in Benue State for the IDPs and refugees to be able to return to their ancestral lands. You know Benue has a huge chunk of people affected by the herders-farmers crisis. We need to send them back to their ancestral homes and we are building these shelters for them. We will also be building almost immediately in Borno State. We will flag that off either in December or January.

Disaster management is another issue. How are you responding to the disaster that occurred in Borno State?

When we had the fire outbreak in Borno and there are a lot of IDPs all without shelter right now. These are persons actually displaced as a result of the insurgency. All of these will be happening just about this same period. We also have the grants for the vulnerable groups launched at the beginning of November. We began with Imo State where we have paid 3500 beneficiaries grants for vulnerable groups.

These are all interventions targeted at alleviating poverty and providing protection from humanitarian crises across the country. There are a couple of other interventions that are also ongoing like the launched OF disability empowerment where beneficiaries are given POS machines and a capital of N100, 000. We also have scholarship distribution awards of N130, 000 to disabled people in tertiary institutions and N20 million given as annual grants to different disability associations that go to the grassroots to implement this.

Beyond these all our social programmes, we have said ten per cent will go to the person with disabilities and five per cent to senior citizens so they can be carried along in all of the ongoing interventions. There are several other programmes for want of time that I might not be able to detail them.