Edu Reveals How Oyedepo Pray For Her To Become Minister

Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has narrated how Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners’ Chapel, had prayed for her to become a minister in Nigeria.

Edu, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu’s administration in August, said this while recounting her 2022 experience of the yearly Shiloh programme held the first week of December.

Speaking on Friday, she had introduced herself earlier while sharing, saying, “Church praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!! My name is Dr. Betta Edu and I came to thank God.

“Last year at Shiloh 2022, I prayed and told God that by the next time I come for the next year’s Shiloh, I want to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out, I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him and meet him as usual and I whispered to him, ‘Papa, I need you to pray for me. I have just one prayer request now. And he said, ‘What is it?’

“I said, ‘I want to come back to Shiloh 2023 as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’. He put his hand on my head and he said, ‘It is done’. I stood up and I left.”

While appreciating God, Edu said, “I came today to return all glory to God that in spite of all odds, today I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. One of the youngest in the Fourth Republic.

“People of my age are not at the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria in this Fourth Republic. But today, I can boldly stand here to say, ‘God did it’. I came to return all glory to God.”