Edu Greets Muslims On Eid-El-Fitri, Mothers On Mother’s Day

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, has urged Muslims nationwide to use the period of Sallah to pray for peace and unity in the Country.

While congratulating all Muslims on completing the mandatory Ramadan fasting, Edu advised that the lessons learned during the period should be applied in both private and public life, emphasizing that such values would be beneficial to the Nation.

Speaking to Journalists in Calabar on Sunday, Edu stressed that Nigeria needs peace now more than ever to facilitate development.

She called on citizens to pray for unity and support the Country’s leaders in their efforts to foster national progress.

She wished all Muslims a successful celebration and appealed for continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom she commended for steering the nation in the right direction.

Similarly, the former Minister used the occasion to celebrate mothers on Mother’s Day, applauding their resilience and determination to achieve great things for their children “even in very challenging environments.”

Edu praised Nigerian women for their remarkable ability to recover from adversity and wished all mothers across the country a fruitful celebration.

However, she urged Nigerian women to support President Tinubu in his ongoing reforms, emphasizing that a well-led nation would provide mothers with the opportunity to guide their children toward a better future.

