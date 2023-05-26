Edtech Startup, Ulesson, Secures Online University Licence

Nigerian ed-tech, uLes- son, has secured an online university licence for Miva University, its new platform for tertiary education. Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Sim Shagaya, uLes- son offers live online classes with expert tutors, video les- sons, and personalized live homework help for primary and secondary school learners online and via its app. Announcing this through his Twitter handle, Sim said that it was with a great sense of responsibility and excitement that Miva University, which is part of uLesson, has been granted an online university licence.

He added: “The Federal Executive Council, acting on the recommendation of the National Universities Commission, granted Miva an Open Distance eLearning License that permits us to bring everything we have learned in K12 to the tertiary segment. We have dreamed of this day for 4 years – since the very founding of uLesson.” uLesson’s entry into the tertiary segment comes at a time when the very definition of a university is changing and the demand for effective, affordable tertiary education is as acute as ever.

Miva Open University will push the boundaries of accessibility, affordability, efficacy, convenience, and innovation. Sim added that they will begin by offering degrees in computer science, software engineering, accounting, economics, business management, public policy and administration, data science, and cybersecurity, and they will expand rapidly into other degree areas, includ- ing nursing and law, and leverage any and every technological tool that will allow us to offer more and more to learners.