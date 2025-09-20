EDSIEC Conducts Bye-Election Despite Court Order

…As Thugs Assault Journalists

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) on Saturday conducted bye-elections for Local Government Councillors, flouting a restraining order issued by the State High Court following a motion filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The exercise, which took place across 63 wards in 15 Local Government Areas of the state, was boycotted by other political parties, making it an affair of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The bye-elections followed a resolution by the Edo State House of Assembly, which cited the need to fill allegedly vacant councillorship seats arising from the local government crisis in the early months of the current administration.

However, the court order was intended to prevent EDSIEC and the state government from proceeding with the polls.

Justice Mary E. Itsueli, sitting as a vacation judge, issued the order on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in response to an ex parte motion filed by the PDP. The motion challenged the legality of the planned elections.

Also named as a respondent in the suit was the Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

In the suit marked No. B/247M/2025, the PDP sought permission to initiate judicial review proceedings against EDSIEC’s decision, arguing that the tenures of the affected councillors remain valid until September 2026 and that any attempt to declare the seats vacant or conduct elections would be illegal.

Justice Itsueli, in granting the application, ruled that the PDP had presented sufficient grounds to warrant judicial intervention. She granted the party leave to pursue judicial review and ordered that all further steps towards conducting the proposed bye-elections be suspended.

Meanwhile, journalists covering the election were assaulted by political thugs at Asoro Primary School in Oredo Ward 9. The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m.

The journalists had interviewed voters and taken pictures before being confronted by a man claiming to be an agent of the APC, who accused them of working for the opposition People Democratic Party ( PDP)

The journalists were physically assaulted, their phones and jotters seized. The thugs deleted all recorded voices, images, and videos from the devices before returning them after prolonged harassment.