EDSIEC Chairman Reiterates Commitment To Credible Grassroots Elections

The Chairman of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, on Thursday reiterated the Commission’s commitment to conducting credible grassroots elections across Edo State.

Aifuobhokhan gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) State Office at Aduwawa Quarters in Benin City.

Speaking during the visit, the newly appointed EDSIEC chairman described the meeting as a demonstration of solidarity and a step toward establishing a stronger working relationship between the two electoral bodies.

“We are here today not just as a matter of protocol, but more importantly, as a show of solidarity and a step toward deepening our collaborative engagement with INEC,” Aifuobhokhan stated.

He explained that the visit was part of EDSIEC’s broader objective of engaging with critical stakeholders particularly INEC to foster synergy, promote electoral integrity, and uphold democratic principles in the state.

According to him, the leadership of EDSIEC, reconstituted on January 20, 2025, by Governor Godwin Obaseki, has since assumed full responsibility for electoral affairs in Edo State. The courtesy visit, he noted, served to formally introduce the new commission members to INEC and present key plans and requests.

Highlighting the constitutional framework shared by both electoral bodies, Aifuobhokhan cited Sections 153 and 197 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which respectively establish INEC and State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs), describing both as complementary in administering elections at national and sub-national levels.

He emphasized INEC’s crucial role as a partner with the capacity and expertise to support state electoral bodies. He formally requested INEC’s support in providing the updated Register of Voters for Edo State, which he described as essential for effective planning and credible management of the 2026 local government elections.

“We understand and respect the statutory responsibilities and protocols involved in accessing the register and hereby pledge our cooperation in meeting all requirements necessary for this request,” he said.

The EDSIEC Chairman also sought INEC’s accreditation for members of the Commission and technical staff to observe the upcoming bye-election in the state. He noted that observing the process would be a valuable opportunity for learning, especially in logistics, electoral technology, and real-time voter engagement.

“We believe observation of INEC’s operational procedures will afford us useful insights. Our team will remain non-partisan, professional, and constructive throughout the process,” he assured.

In his response, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo State, Professor Anugbum Onuaha, stressed that credible elections require significant investment, particularly in logistics and security.

“I was once Chairman of the Rivers State Electoral Commission, so I speak from experience,” he said. “Elections are expensive. If you want a credible process, the resources must be there, especially for logistics and security.”

He urged the new EDSIEC leadership to intensify local engagement and information gathering, encouraging them to stay connected with communities across the state rather than operating solely from Benin City.

“Don’t assume everything is fine from a distance,” he advised. “Visit your local offices. Engage the chiefs, community leaders, and stakeholders. Let them know what you’re doing. If you don’t, people will make the wrong assumptions.”

Reflecting on his tenure in Rivers, Professor Onuaha recalled that full funding and operational independence had protected his commission from political interference.

“In my time, we were even more comfortable than some cabinet commissioners. We had everything, vehicles, funding, and facilities. Politicians couldn’t influence us. That’s why elections were competitive and credible.”

He concluded by urging the Edo State Government to ensure adequate funding for EDSIEC and encouraged the commission to maintain transparency, professionalism, and integrity.