May 14, 2023
Edouard Mendy Starts For Chelsea

Caretaker Manager, Frank Lampard has decided to bring in goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy from the cold for their game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The game is the first time Mendy would play for the club since the 12th of November against Newcastle where Chelsea lost 1-0.

Since then, Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the preferred first choice with Mendy’s one clean sheet in the league, coming against Everton when Lamapard was in charge of the Toffees.

New Telegraph gathered that the reason for his return to the post is to give the Senegal international game time especially now that the league season is almost over and Premier League status is all but secured.

 

