Edo’s Tumultuous Primaries

With about seven months to the September 2024 Edo State governorship election, current developments in the state indicate that the ongoing primaries had not failed to meet bookmakers’ expectations of crises. The tension in the state especially among the 16 political parties that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said have been gearing for participation portends a foregleam of things to come. Prior to the primaries, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who is the leader of APC in Edo State, had constituted a committee chaired by the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, to prune the number of aspirants to a manageable size, and save funds. The panel selected six aspirants, two each from the three senatorial districts that constituted the state.

The ‘lucky’ aspirants are Clem Agba and Afolabi Ernest (Edo North); Senator Monday Okpebholo and David Imuse (Edo Central) and Dennis Idahosa and Lucky Imasuen (Edo South). This did not go down well with the other aspirants, particularly the APC candidate in the 2020 governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former Governor Osarehmen Osunbor and also former PDP candidate, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.). Almost all of them obtained forms for the primaries. Similarly, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Philip Shaibu, had been at loggerheads since the latter indicated interest to succeed his boss. Obaseki, who believed in zoning to Edo Central, was opposed to Shaibu’s quest to govern the state, barely eight years after Oshiomhole, also from Edo North’s exit from Osadebe House. It was not shocking therefore, that both the ruling PDP and the APC in the state have held parallel primaries and produced two governorship candidates.

Last weekend, the then Chairman of the Primary Election Committee and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, announced Oshiomhole endorsed aspirant, Hon Dennis Idahosa as winner of the primary election with 40, 448 votes. At another primary, the Chief Returning Officer for the election, Dr. Stanley Ugboaja, at the end of the collation of results from the 18 local government areas, announced that Senator Monday Okpebholo scored 12,194 votes to emerge winner of the election and to become the APC’s standard bearer in the scheduled September 21, 2024 governorship election while Hon. Dennis Idahosa scored 5,536 votes to emerge second. Other aspirants score, according to Uzodinma, are as follows: Prince Clem Agba 100 votes, Monday Okpebholo 100 votes, Sunday Dekeri 2,030 votes, Osagie Ize-Iyamu 2 votes, Gideon Ikhine 700 votes, David Imuse 400 votes, Charles Airhiavbere 162 votes Oserhiemen Osunbor 180 votes, Blessing Agbomhere 50 votes, Dennis Idahosa 4,453 votes, Ernest Umakhihe 2 votes and Lucky Imasuen 2 votes.

Uzodimma who was flanked by the deputy chairman of the committee and governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu; Committee Secretary, Lawan Garba and other members, said: “This is the certify that Dennis Idahosa having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner of the primary election”, while explaining that members of the Committee arrived Benin on Friday and had critical discussions with all stakeholders and conducted the primaries. The story is not any better in the PDP as the war of attrition between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip, Shaibu reared its head once again. While the former chairman of Sterling Bank and Nigerian Breweries, Barr Asue Ighodalo was elected the PDP factional candidate held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City Edo State, beating seven other aspirants, Philip Shaibu was elected by another group of delegates.

Ighodalo, who is the governor’s anointed candidate scored 577 votes to beat Bar Anselm Ojezua , Arthur Esele, Osaro Onaiwu, Martins Uhomoibhi, Hadizat Umoru and Felix Akhabue, all scoring zero, while 6 votes were void out of 585 accredited delegates. Also, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Omosede Igbinedion withdrew from the race, while the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, scored one votes, though he held a factional congress, where he was declared the winner Declaring him the winner, the chief returning officer of the Edo PDP Guber Primaries and Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Dauda Lawal said, “the Committee having carefully sorted out and counted the votes found that Ighodalo scored 577 votes, Philip Shaibu scored 1 vote, while others got zero. Lawal was assisted by Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and Senator James Manager, who were the vice chairman and secretary of the committee respectively. In his acceptance speech, Bar Asue Ighodalo, thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki and the entire people of Edo State for their love and support.

He noted that Governor Obaseki has laid the foundation for him to build upon if eventually elected governor and promised to assemble young men and women for his government to turn the state around. The group loyal to Philip Shaibu declared him the winner of a parallel PDP separate from the ongoing voting at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, claiming they were the autistic delegates, but were prevented from entering the stadium The protesting delegates proceeded to Shaibu’s residence and later convened at an alternative location to conduct their parallel election, ultimately announcing Shaibu as the winner. The situation, however, further raised questions about the credibility of the parallel process in the broader context of the PDP’s candidate selection for the September 2024 election in Edo State. In the Labour Party, it was a cocktail of arrests.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, was arrested along with the Edo State chapter chairman, Kelly Ogba- loi and the youth leader. They were held by the and released a day after by Zone 5 Police Headquarters on bail. The police said there was a petition against Abure, but Obiora Ifo, the party’s spokesperson said the arrest was sequel to a meeting with a team of Department of State Services and police officers. He said, “The Labour Party on Tuesday had a very successful delegate election in Benin ahead of the party lrimaries scheduled to hold on Friday. The party chairman only this morning along with party governorship aspirants also kept a scheduled security briefing with the Department of State Services. Abure was however arrested after the meeting by the police.” Ogbaloi, after his release said, “I became curious after meeting with the Department of State Security for security issues with party aspirants that were cleared and I was told that the national chairman was taken in, I quickly rushed to Zone 5.

“But I got there to meet a petition against me, the national chairman and some other officials of the party. At that point, the police began an interrogation and I was put behind the bar. This is exactly what happened. “But the allegation was spurious because nothing can be proved. According to the petition, about sometime last December, Anslem Eragbe, who before them had been expelled in the party, fell into the hand of hoodlums and he was beaten up and he wrote a petition to tell me and the national chairman, master- minded that, which is not correct. “In December, I had already traveled out of the state and I wondered how it would have been possible for me to be in the state and mastermind the beating of a man who said he came for an official assignment for his party. I don’t know the party he was talking about because as of today, he is no longer a member of the Labour Party.

These were some of the issues why we were kept at Zone 5 from Wednesday and Thursday.” As if that was not enough, a front runner in the LP primaries, and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) Barr. Olumide Akpata, said the political party is not ready for its primary poll. He questioned the “preparedness and transparency surrounding the Labour Party’s planned primaries to produce a gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State. “As you are aware, the Electoral Act 2022 mandates political parties to conduct transparent primaries to produce candidates and also mandates the Independent National Electoral Commission (“INEC” or “the Commission”) to stipulate timelines for conducting these primaries. “Numerous aspirants, including myself, have observed with dismay the conspicuous absence of transparency in the process, which has led to a mass exodus of aspirants from the race.

“All of the aspirants, without exception, who have withdrawn from the process so far, have voiced concerns about its undemocratic nature. While some have diplomatically cited “personal reasons” for withdrawing, others have been more forthcoming in directly alleging that the Party leadership plans to handpick a preferred aspirant regardless of the outcome of any primaries held.” However, Akpata emerged the LP candidate at the primaries, and immediately paid tribute to late governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, (who was buried on Friday). He promise to to follow Akeredolu’s trajectory as a former NBA President like him, who rode to become governor.

APC replaces Uzodinma

While not much has been heard from PDP after the primaries, Governor Uzodinma has been sacked as the party has replaced. The party claimed it was because of a national assignment. The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said the party did not envisage the primary lasting beyond a day. He said the words ‘sacked or removed’ as used some sections of the media were wrong as the party holds the Imo State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in high esteem. Morka refuted any allegation of money exchanging hands among the NWC members and the Edo State governorship aspirants. He however could not answer properly if the rescheduled primary was as a result of inconclusiveness or a fresh primary. He refuted claims that APC has sacked or dropped Uzodinma, the Chairman of the Edo Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee, and replaced with the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Bassey Otu.

“We wish to clarify that Governor Uzodinma was neither “sacked” nor “dropped”, as has been erroneously reported, but was unavoidably un- available to lead the completion of the Party’s Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election Process due to his prior scheduled attendance of, and presentation of a report, to the National Economic Council meeting today February 22, 2024. “As a result, His Excellency Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross Rivers State, who was the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, graciously accepted to serve as Chairman, and to complete the Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election Process.” The PDP announced the governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu as the new chairman of the primary committee.

Morka, also said that the feelers from Edo on Thursday showed that the primary in good progress. While the various candidates may have emerged from the primaries, the respective candidates hang their hopes in the courts and the law. According to an informed politician in the state, any primaries conducted outside the provisions of the Electoral Act stands no chance. “The problem started long before the primaries, but any primaries where INEC is not represented is not known to law. The outcome of such primaries would not recognised,” he said. However, he argued that politicians can play their game. “In the case of Ahmad Lawan in Yobe and Godswill Akpabio in Akwa Ibom, though INEC was not represented, the court ruled in their favour and both of them are in the current Senate.”