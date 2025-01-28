New Telegraph

January 28, 2025
Edo’s 1st Female CP Resumes, Warns Against Extortion, Searching Of Phones

The new Edo State Commissioner of Police Betty Enekpen-Otimeyin yesterday duties warned police officers against extortion and random searching of citizens’ phones.

Enekpen-Otimeyin, the first female and the 49th CP of the state, resumed duties yesterday. The CP, who began her career in Bauchi State in 1992, has served in various capacities in police commands across the country.

She said she would also check against gender and child-based violence. On checking phones, she said: “The IGP has said we don’t need to check phones, but when there are issues that relate to checking information, we can’t stop that.

“I am here to make sure that the crime level is reduced drastically, and I will look at extortion because the IGP has strongly warned against it.

“We are also going to look at sex based violence, violence against women and children, we are going to work on laws that have to do with the protection of women and the Child Right Act.”

