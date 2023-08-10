Edojobs Hosts Training For Lagos On Vocational Education

As part of mutual under- standing between them, Edo State Government’s Edojobs last month conducted Office Administrator Workplace Training, Monitoring and Coordination Workshop for Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Employers of labour in Edo State.

The two days training, which took place at the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), Edo State Civil Service Staff Training Centre, Benin City, was organised to create synergy with employers of labour and to familiarise with Competence-Based Approaches (CBA) to Office Administration in the workplace.

The stakeholders were made to understand the programme methods for training competent office administrators in accordance with the National Occupation Standard(NOS) of Nigeria. The training focused on the need to promote quality service delivery, achieve maximum output, and bridge the gap between knowledge and skills through the training center and in-company exposure to prove competency in Office Administration in accordance with the delivery module and designed curriculum of NOS in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of Edojobs, Mrs. Violet Obiokoro, while highlighting the importance and benefits of competence-based approaches for office administrators and their impacts on Edo State noted that competence-based approaches enhance workforce productivity, employability, economic growth, service delivery, and professional development. Obiokoro stated that by investing in the development of skilled administrators, Edo State can attract businesses, improve overall performance, and create a conducive environment for growth and innovation. She also noted that Edojobs is committed to promoting and implementing these approaches to empower the administrative workforce and contribute to the prosperity of Edo State.

The Competency Based Training (CBT), which is an approach to delivering Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has the Skills Development for Youth Employment (SKYE) implemented by GIZ, promoting need-based Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and youth employment in Nigeria as the implementing partner, the National Board for Technical Education(NBTE) as the regulatory body, while the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) as the awarding body. Edojobs will conduct the Competence-Based Training (CBT) in Edo State.

The event saw participants agree on an efficient method of supporting the workplace for employers and the training institute. Notable among the attendees are the Director, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Taiwo Lolas-Alausa; Mr. Stephen Balogun from NABTEB, Benin City; Director, Partnership LASTVEB, Mr. Olawale Oluwo; and Mr. Johan-Peter Porten, Team Lead, SEQUA. Also in attendance are the representatives of the private sector players such as Benin Medical Care, Wellspring University, Genius Hub, Treskaro Systems and Solutions, Momas Metering School, Lagos, and Dangote Industry.